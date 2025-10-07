Clean Earth Installs New Foam Fractionation Unit to Remediate PFAS

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) and a leading provider of environmental and regulated waste management services, today announced the installation of a foam fractionation unit at its Detroit, Michigan, facility.

Clean Earth has successfully commissioned a surface-activated foam fractionation unit, engineered to remove surface-active compounds such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from aqueous materials. This advanced technology efficiently separates PFAS from incoming effluent, while the facility’s integrated treatment processes target additional contaminants and apply final polishing steps to ensure the treated water meets discharge standards under existing permits. This milestone reinforces Clean Earth’s commitment to environmental innovation and positions the company to meet growing market demand for sustainable, compliant water treatment solutions.

“PFAS contamination is one of the most urgent environmental challenges facing our world today, and the integration of this foam fractionation unit reflects our commitment to innovation and leadership in sustainable remediation,” said Clean Earth President Jeff Beswick. “As PFAS regulations continue to evolve, our advanced technologies position us at the forefront of the industry — helping customers not only meet compliance standards but also proactively manage environmental impact and long-term risk.”

This advanced treatment process significantly reduces the volume of PFAS-contaminated water, enabling Clean Earth to manage the purified output through its proven waste treatment systems. By integrating this new technology, Clean Earth expands its portfolio of PFAS remediation solutions, enhances its capacity to treat more challenging contamination levels, and strengthens its ability to serve both existing and emerging markets with greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Clean Earth continues to invest in PFAS research and development, novel technologies, and existing technologies to support future program growth and continued client services.

About Clean Earth

Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Clean Earth operates a network of 93 locations across the United States. Clean Earth’s highly experienced team helps customers navigate everything from the simplest waste management needs to the most complex environmental waste challenges. Delivering one of the largest networks of treatment, recycling, and sustainability services, our experts apply industry-leading solutions at every stage of your waste journey. With Clean Earth, you’ll have the best working for you. To learn more, visit: www.cleanearthinc.com.

