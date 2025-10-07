Kaltura and IntelliVid Research Release New ‘State of AI Video in the Enterprise’ Report, Showing Organizations Using AI-Infused Tools Are X4.5 More Likely to Increase Video Creation

New York, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, and IntelliVid Research, today released a new report, The State of AI Video in the Enterprise, offering a comprehensive overview of how advanced video technology and artificial intelligence are being used in the workplace.

The report shows that when it comes to video, seeing is believing, with companies leaning most heavily into AI-powered video tools seeing the greatest results. 76% of companies using advanced video strategies and 52% with intermediate strategies describe the impact as 'very effective’. With video emerging as the foundation for building AI in the enterprise, organizations that continue to advance their strategies are set to emerge with a clear competitive advantage.

But video adoption does not just happen, with 75% of employees reporting that their organizations are actively encouraging them to produce more videos for business purposes. Despite the top-down push, 68% of those who created videos in 2024 agree that they could create more videos if given easier-to-use video creation tools, and 80% agree that their organizations should do more to capitalize on available video technologies.

The report also highlights how video is changing the way employees prefer to learn and problem-solve at work. Rather than asking a colleague for help, 65% of workers say they would prefer to watch an on-demand video to get the answers they need. This shift highlights how video is becoming a preferred tool at work, as well as an increasing demand for seamless and instant discovery of content as opposed to endless scrolling and searching.

“Video has evolved far beyond meetings, it’s now a core component of how organizations build knowledge, engage employees, and drive competitive advantage,” said Eynav (Navi) Azaria, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Kaltura. “This report shows that when enterprises take a strategic approach and harness AI capabilities, video becomes not just communication, but data and intelligence that reshape the way the organization operates to create better business outcomes.”

Other key findings from the report include:

Ease of use and adoption concerns are still dominant: 29% worry that even if they invested in a corporate video solution, their employees would still not be able to produce content of sufficient quality, and 49% felt that if told to create a video, they “would not know which software solution to use first.”

Concerns about security and access remain high: 55% of decision-makers view the ability to “secure content from those not authorized to view” as very important.

Tech leaders and organisations are willing to invest in AI-infused video strategies: 72% of CIOs state that their company would pay a premium for speech-to-text solutions that improve the searchability of video content, and 77% interested in implementing AI video features to boost the quality of video production.

Employees want direct access to relevant video: Among employees at organizations that archive video, 71% agree that they would use archives if provided the ability to use specific search terms to find and retrieve targeted video passages.

Seamless and intelligent video experiences are important during talent acquisition: 77% agree that they would be impressed as a job candidate if a company offered on-demand training that helps employees to explore and prepare for different career paths.





The report can be accessed here, and for a deeper dive into the research and its takeaways, join Eynav (Navi) Azaria, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Kaltura, and Steve Vonder Haar, Senior Analyst, Intellivid Research, for an in-depth webinar on October 8th. Sign up here.

Report Methodology: IntelliVid Research fielded a sample of 1,201 employees in Q1 2025, the first quarter of 2025, the majority of whom are based in the United States. The pool represents small, medium, and large organisations across multiple age categories. The respondent group also reflects a variety of experiences, from ‘C-Level’ executives, lower-level managers, and individual contributors.





