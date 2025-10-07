Element to Announce Q3 2025 Results and Host Conference Call on November 13, 2025

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or the “Company), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, will hold its Q3 2025 results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Element’s financial results for the period will be issued after market close on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 and will be available on the Company’s website at elementfleet.com/investors/public-disclosures.

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025 Call Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Webcast: https://www.elementfleet.com/thirdquarter2025 Telephone: Click here to join the call most efficiently, or dial one of the following numbers to speak with an operator:

Canada/USA toll-free: 1-833-752-3331

International: +1-647-846-2792

A taped recording of the conference call may be accessed through December 13, 2025, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (Canada/U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International Toll) and entering the access code 7980876.

About Element Fleet Management Corp.

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world. As a Purpose-driven and client-centric company, we deliver value through scalable, sustainable, and technology-enabled fleet and mobility solutions. With operations across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and a growing global footprint through our technology platform Autofleet, we provide our clients with end-to-end fleet management services – from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, and risk management to route optimization, electric vehicle integration, and remarketing. At Element, we combine our fleet management expertise with advanced digital capabilities in order to unlock real-time data insights, dynamic planning tools, and advanced optimization that enhances the cost efficiency and vehicle productivity of our clients' fleets. For more information, please visit: elementfleet.com.