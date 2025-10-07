Kestra Appoints Timothy Moran as Chief Business Officer, Strengthening Leadership Team for Next Stage of Growth

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KMTS), a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, today announced the appointment of Timothy Moran as Chief Business Officer, effective November 3. In this role, Mr. Moran will oversee business strategy, corporate business development, payor engagement and contracting, reimbursement strategy, and revenue cycle management.

“I am pleased to welcome Tim as our Chief Business Officer,” said Brian Webster, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kestra Medical Technologies. “With extensive expertise in cardiac and heart failure innovation, Tim is well positioned to join Kestra at this important stage in our commercial ramp. We expect he will help Kestra advance our payor and provider partnerships, accelerate adoption of the Cardiac Recovery System® platform, and further expand and develop our business strategy.”

Mr. Moran is a seasoned operating executive who brings over 25 years of experience in medtech organizations to his new role at Kestra. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer at Avertix Medical where he led the launch of a first-to-market implantable cardiac device for the detection of acute coronary syndrome events. Prior to that, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Motus GI Holdings, a medical technology company focused on improving endoscopic outcomes and experiences.

“I’m excited to join Kestra at such a pivotal time in the organization’s growth,” said Mr. Moran. “Kestra’s commitment to innovation and patient protection aligns with my passion for building organizations that drive meaningful impact in healthcare. I look forward to working with our payor partners, physicians, and the Kestra team to extend the reach of the ASSURE® WCD and the broader Cardiac Recovery System platform so more patients can benefit from proven protection and comprehensive recovery support.”