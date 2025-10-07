Massachusetts Tech Leadership Council and FourOne Insights Release Report on Fastest-Growing Tech Skills in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MTLC), in partnership with FourOne Insights, today released its new report, Fastest Growing Tech Skills in Massachusetts (2023–2025). The analysis reveals that while artificial intelligence is fueling major changes in the tech workforce, the majority of the fastest-growing skills are traditional technical capabilities.

While Generative AI tops the list, seven of the top ten fastest-growing skills are not AI-specific. For instance, data infrastructure, observability, and security-related skills are seeing sharp increases as companies build the foundations to deploy AI effectively.

The report finds that Massachusetts continues to face significant gaps in the availability of workers with these high-demand skills. The analysis underscores that upskilling existing employees offers the most cost-effective and sustainable solution, ultimately resulting in significant ROI.

“As established tech skills fuse with emerging fields like AI, Massachusetts’ workforce is evolving faster than traditional talent systems can keep up,” said Will Markow, CEO of FourOne Insights. “Without urgent action to anticipate future needs, the state risks falling behind - but with preparation today, we can ensure workers are ready for the jobs and skills of tomorrow.”

“This report is so important because it cuts through the headlines. The need for traditional tech skills is not going away. And the urgency to fill these roles is as critical as ever,” states Sara Fraim, CEO of MTLC. “I’m hopeful this data will serve as a playbook for our companies here in Massachusetts.”

For more information and to access the full report, visit https://www.mtlc.co/four-one-x-mtlc/.

About the Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

The Mass Tech Leadership Council is the region’s leading tech association, dedicated to convening leaders with diverse perspectives to solve pressing global challenges and boost economic growth in Massachusetts. Through its programs and initiatives, the organization cultivates essential relationships among executives and helps to inspire the next generation of leaders. With hundreds of members and partners, the Mass Tech Leadership Council creates a dynamic environment where ideas and inclusivity converge to drive transformative changes. To learn more, please visit mtlc.co.

About FourOne Insights

FourOne Insights is a research and advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations prepare for the future of work by turning data into impact. FourOne provides forward-looking insights, analytics, and strategies that transform technological disruption into opportunity, ensuring employers, educators, and communities achieve measurable results and lasting ROI. By forging strong partnerships across the workforce ecosystem, FourOne delivers data-driven, people-centered solutions that align talent, training, and policy with the emerging jobs and skills that will define tomorrow’s economy. To learn more, please visit fouroneinsights.com.

