Acres.com Partners with Fryar Price Risk Management Center of Excellence to Advance Agricultural Risk Research

Fayetteville, Ark., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres.com , the complete land intelligence platform, announced a new partnership with the Fryar Price Risk Management Center of Excellence, a unit of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas. The collaboration will expand research and outreach on agricultural risk, with a focus on land as a cornerstone of producer strategies.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, land accounts for roughly 75% of U.S. farmland balance sheets. Farmers manage risk through ownership, rental agreements, and by using land as collateral, all areas where accurate data is essential. Acres will provide the Fryar Center with access to the nation’s most comprehensive database of farmland sales and mortgages, supporting in-depth research and evidence-based solutions for producers and policymakers.

The Fryar Center will apply its expertise in risk management research and extension outreach to leverage Acres data, highlight key issues facing producers, and deliver actionable strategies to help farmers manage volatility and uncertainty.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with Acres’ mission to bring transparency to land markets,” said Dr. Aaron Shew, Vice President of Product and Data Science at Acres.com. “Empowering the Fryar Center with best-in-class farmland transaction and mortgage data will help deliver practical risk information for policymakers and insights that farmers can use on the ground.”

“Partnering with Acres will provide the Fryar Center with access to the nation’s most comprehensive dataset on farmland transactions and mortgage activity,” said Dr. Lanier Nalley, Director of the Fryar Price Risk Management Center of Excellence. “Leveraging this dataset will enhance the Center’s capacity to conduct evidence-based risk assessment and mitigation strategies that directly benefit Arkansas agricultural producers. The collaboration with Acres advances the Center’s mission of supporting producer resilience and strengthening the economic sustainability of Arkansas agriculture.”

This announcement underscores the importance of data-driven approaches to risk management at a time when producers face increasing volatility from markets, weather, and policy changes.

About the Fryar Price Risk Management Center of Excellence

The Fryar Price Risk Management Center of Excellence is a unit of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences. The Center advances research and outreach on agricultural risk, providing producers with strategies to manage volatility and strengthen economic resilience across Arkansas agriculture. Visit https://fryar-risk-center.uada.edu/ to learn more.

About Acres

Acres.com is a land data and mapping platform built to make America’s largest asset easy to understand. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit www.acres.com to learn more.

About the Division of Agriculture

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s mission is to strengthen agriculture, communities, and families by connecting trusted research to the adoption of best practices. Through the Agricultural Experiment Station and the Cooperative Extension Service, the Division of Agriculture conducts research and extension work within the nation’s historic land grant education system.

The Division of Agriculture is one of 20 entities within the University of Arkansas System. It has offices in all 75 counties in Arkansas and faculty on three system campuses.

Pursuant to 7 CFR § 15.3, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs and services (including employment) without regard to race, color, sex, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, sexual preference, pregnancy or any other legally protected status, and is an equal opportunity institution.