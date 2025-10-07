ReconAfrica Provides Drilling Update at Kavango West 1x Drilling Ahead Into the Otavi Reservoir Section

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the “Company” or “ReconAfrica”) (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC) is pleased to provide an operational update regarding the Kavango West 1X exploration well.

Brian Reinsborough, President & CEO, commented “Drilling of the Kavango West 1X well is proceeding on schedule and I wish to thank our entire operations team for doing a great job on executing our drilling plan. The final casing string has been set at a depth of approximately 2,300 metres, just above the targeted Otavi reservoir. Currently, the well is drilling ahead into the Otavi carbonate reservoir, which is the primary target in the Damara Fold Belt. We anticipate drilling an extensive section of the potential reservoir, which will be followed by a full evaluation of the Otavi section. The Kavango West 1X well is testing a very large structural closure in the Otavi section measuring almost 20 kilometres long by 3 kilometres wide.”

Drilling operations advanced ahead of schedule in the shallower section of the well, which caused a deferral of operations for several weeks at the current casing depth as the Company waited on casing strings for the final section of the well to be delivered to location. Operations have resumed and drilling remains on the original expected schedule. Recon anticipates being at total depth (“TD”) in the second half of November. The Kavango West 1X well is expected to penetrate approximately 1,500 metres of potential reservoir before reaching TD at approximately 3,800 metres. Once at TD, an extensive logging program will commence with results expected to be made public around year-end.

Communications from the Company regarding the Kavango West 1X drilling details from this point until reaching TD will be under “tight hole” status, meaning that Recon will not provide indications of well results prior to final logging of the Otavi reservoir section. Strict adherence to tight hole status prior to the Company obtaining logging results should not be interpreted as being either negative or positive. Any drilling updates provided between now and the completion of logging of the Otavi reservoir zone will only include an updated drilling depth.

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the exploration of the Damara Fold Belt and Kavango Rift Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia, southeastern Angola and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences and access to ~13 million contiguous acres. The Company also operates the Ngulu block in the shallow waters offshore Gabon. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in its project areas.

