Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc . (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results for the period ended Sept. 30, 2025. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com , and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call.

What: Enphase Energy’s Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Date: Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 833.634.5018 International: +1.412.902.4214 Replay: United States: 877.344.7529

International: +1.412.317.0088

Canada: 855.669.9658

Replay access code: 7015209



About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power – and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 83.1 million microinverters, and more than 4.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

