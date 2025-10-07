Microchip and AVIVA Links Achieve Groundbreaking ASA-ML Interoperability, Accelerating the Shift to Open Standards for Automotive Connectivity

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive industry is continuing its transition from proprietary automotive serializer/deserializer (SerDes) solutions to an interoperable ecosystem established by the Automotive SerDes Alliance and its first open-standard ASA Motion Link (ASA-ML). ASA-ML is now being implemented by OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers because it provides an asymmetric high-speed communications standard that connects the increasing number of cameras, sensors and displays used in In-Vehicle Networking. Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announces a significant milestone with AVIVA Links, an automotive company delivering advanced multi-Gigabit vehicle infrastructure for ADAS and IVI systems, demonstrating that ASA-ML chipsets from multiple vendors can interoperate seamlessly to deliver scalable, high-speed connectivity. This interoperability between major semiconductor suppliers underscores the viability of the ASA-ML ecosystem and its growing role in the automotive industry.

The Automotive SerDes Alliance has more than 175 members, including OEMs such as BMW, Ford, GM, Hyundai Kia Motor Company, Nio, Renault/Ampere, Stellantis, Volvo and Xiapeng Motors. The multi-vendor ecosystem is actively collaborating to bring ASA-ML enabled systems to the market, addressing the rapid growth of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) applications.

“Microchip is a market leader in automotive networking and connectivity, and achieving robust ASA-ML interoperability with AVIVA Links—who has announced a pending acquisition by NXP—is a pivotal moment for the Automotive SerDes Alliance and a clear signal to the market,” said Kevin So, vice president of Microchip’s communications business unit. “This collaboration highlights the benefits of a multi-source, open standards approach and gives automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers the confidence to design their next-generation ADAS architectures around ASA-ML, knowing they have a scalable, robust and secure connectivity standard backed by leading semiconductor suppliers.”

The ASA-ML standard supports asymmetric high-speed video, control and data transmission up to 16 Gbps, offering a scalable and forward-looking solution. To achieve ADAS L2 and L2+ autonomous-level applications, an increasing number of cameras and sensors must be added into vehicles. These applications require the ASA-ML standard’s scalability, architectural flexibility and interoperability benefits, further driven by the availability of multi-vendor, high-bandwidth connectivity solutions that reduce reliance on proprietary solutions.

“AVIVA Links is focused on delivering advanced connectivity and enabling standards-based, interoperable solutions for the next generation of automotive systems,” said Kamal Dalmia, CEO of AVIVA Links. “Proving interoperability with Microchip’s ASA-ML SerDes chipset is an important milestone for the automotive industry, and together with our pending acquisition by NXP, will further drive confidence in ASA-ML adoption at OEMs and Tier 1s.”

Microchip was the first major semiconductor vendor to bring to market an ASA-ML chipset through its acquisition of VSI Ltd. The interoperability demonstration with AVIVA Links follows other earlier Microchip milestones including its recent partnership to deliver the first ASA-ML camera-development platform of its kind for the Japanese automotive market.

The VS7000 chipset family of ASA-ML serializer/deserializer devices is available for sampling to qualified customers. In addition to ADAS, IVI and other automotive applications, the devices are designed for use in industrial, medical and machine vision applications. For additional information, contact a Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s website, www.microchip.com/asa.

This type of multi-vendor interoperability use case addresses the industry's need for interoperable and secure high-speed links that can be sourced from multiple vendors—mitigating supply chain risk and encouraging competition to drive down costs. The demonstration of seamless connectivity using the respective ASA-ML chipsets from Microchip and AVIVA Links highlights:

Maturity of the Standard: The standard is stable, well-defined, and compliant across different independent vendor implementations.

