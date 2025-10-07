CervoMed Appoints Matthew Winton, Ph.D., as Chief Commercial and Business Officer

BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders (CervoMed or the Company), today announced the appointment of Matthew Winton, Ph.D., as Chief Commercial and Business Officer. Dr. Winton joins CervoMed with nearly two decades of experience in the global biotechnology industry, leading organizations through scientific breakthroughs, growth and innovation, and market transformation.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Matthew, an experienced and proven leader and organization builder,” said John Alam, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of CervoMed. “This appointment comes at a pivotal time for CervoMed as we advance into late-stage Phase 3 development. Matthew’s deep commercial expertise and proven success in establishing patient-focused healthcare franchises in the CNS space, will be critical as we strategically advance the business and prepare to bring neflamapimod to patients battling dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).”

“I am very excited to work alongside this passionate and driven team of healthcare pioneers who are endeavoring to fundamentally change the way DLB is treated, an area where there is a profound need for new treatment options,” said Dr. Winton. “I look forward to building the foundation for the successful commercialization of neflamapimod, as well as forging innovative industry partnerships as CervoMed prepares for the next stage of corporate growth.”

Before joining CervoMed, Dr. Winton served as Chief Operating Officer at Inozyme Pharma, where he oversaw commercial readiness and strategic operations, contributing to the company’s successful acquisition by BioMarin Pharmaceuticals. Previously, he spent almost a decade at Biogen, where he held senior leadership roles including Senior Vice President and Head of the U.S. Multiple Sclerosis Franchise and Vice President and Head of the U.S. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Franchise. In these roles, he built and scaled commercial organizations, managed multi-billion-dollar neurology portfolios, and guided the launch and growth of SPINRAZA™, the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Earlier in his career, Dr. Winton advised biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients on commercialization strategy at Campbell Alliance and Leerink Swann Strategic Advisors.

Dr. Winton holds a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from the Université de Montreal, an M.B.A. in Health Sector Management from Boston University, and a B.Sc. in Biology and Psychology from York University. He completed his postdoctoral fellowship at the Center for Neurodegenerative Disease Research (CNDR) at the University of Pennsylvania.

Inducement Grants

On October 6, 2025, CervoMed granted Dr. Winton an option to purchase an aggregate of 75,000 shares of CervoMed common stock with an exercise price of $8.62, the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the grant date. The option will vest in 36 equal installments on the last day of each month over a three-year period commencing October 31, 2025, subject to the employee’s continued employment with the Company on each such date. The award was approved by the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors as an inducement material to Dr. Winton entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About CervoMed

CervoMed is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. The Company is currently developing neflamapimod, an investigational, orally administered small molecule brain penetrant that inhibits p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase alpha. Neflamapimod has the potential to treat synaptic dysfunction, the reversible aspect of the underlying neurodegenerative processes that cause disease in DLB and certain other major neurological disorders. The Company’s recently completed Phase 2b trial evaluated neflamapimod in patients with DLB.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, regarding the intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future of the Company, including, but not limited to: the therapeutic potential of neflamapimod, including the degree of sustainability of any therapeutic effects; the anticipated timing and achievement of clinical and development milestones, including the Company’s announcement of additional data, if any, from the RewinD-LB Phase 2b clinical trial and any meeting or correspondence between the Company and the FDA; any other expected or implied benefits or results, including that any initial clinical results observed with respect to neflamapimod in the RewinD-LB trial will be replicated in later trials; and the timing of the initiation of any potential future trials or interactions with regulatory authorities, including the Company’s need to acquire sufficient funding for any Phase 3 trial of neflamapimod in DLB. Terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “aims,” “seeks,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately,” “potential,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “predict,” “forecast,” “continue,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes (including the negative of these terms) may identify these forward-looking statements. Although there is believed to be reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and, as a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Particular risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those related to: the Company’s available cash resources and the availability of additional funds on acceptable terms; the results of the Company’s clinical trials, including RewinD-LB; the likelihood and timing of any regulatory approval of neflamapimod or the nature of any feedback the Company may receive from the FDA; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the future; general economic, political, business, industry, and market conditions, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical conflicts; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 17, 2025, and other filings that the Company may file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof (or such earlier date as may be identified). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except to the extent required by law.

