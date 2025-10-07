Weavix's Walt Smart Radio Surpasses 2 Billion Messages as AI Translation Transforms Factory Floors

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weavix®, the pioneer in industrial workforce communications solutions and the maker of the Walt® Smart Radio System, today announced its connected worker platform has surpassed 2 billion messages served at organizations with frontline, multilingual workers, including voice, text, and multimedia in multiple languages. The milestone coincides with the release of multiple software updates, including support for three new languages, channel scanning capabilities, advanced forms, and enhanced device management.

The Walt Smart Radio System from Weavix is a smart radio platform for hazardous environments designed to improve productivity and safety for industrial workers across manufacturing, logistics, construction, and other industrial sectors. Distributed as handhelds to all frontline workers and as mobile or web apps to management, the purpose-built system orchestrates and coordinates people, surfaces unknown issues not seen on an operations dashboard, improves accountability, and reduces unplanned downtime.

Market Leadership and Customer Adoption

Walt Smart Radio System has earned the trust of industry-leading manufacturers across diverse sectors, including Fortune 500 companies from automotive and aerospace to food processing and pharmaceuticals. These organizations represent billions in combined annual revenue and millions of frontline workers who depend on Walt’s communication intelligence to drive operational excellence, safety improvements, and competitive advantage.

“Reaching 2 billion messages is a major milestone that reflects the real operational impact Walt Smart Radio is having in manufacturing facilities worldwide by revealing the unknown unknowns,” said Kevin Turpin, CEO at Weavix. “Each message represents moments of workplace transformation, where teams stayed connected, problems were solved faster, and operations ran more smoothly. And unlike legacy radios, Walt Smart Radio is a living platform — we can push new software, add languages, and roll out features instantly to meet the evolving needs of frontline workers.”

The Walt Smart Radio System continues to deliver measurable improvements across manufacturing operations:

Automotive Manufacturing: A major automaker eliminated over $70,000 in annual radio repair costs while reducing maintenance expenses by approximately 90%. The system's reliability improvements helped avoid costly production line disruptions in challenging manufacturing environments.



Apparel Manufacturing: A large apparel brand expanded from 50 traditional walkie-talkies to 250 Walt Smart Radios across their distribution centers, spanning approximately 1 million square feet and serving over 650 associates. The comprehensive deployment created cross-functional communication capabilities that weren't possible with their previous system.

Aviation Services: PrimeFlight Aviation Services, which provides aircraft fueling for more than 30 airlines including American, Delta, United, and Southwest, reports saving 5-10 minutes per fueling operation by using Walt Smart Radios. With teams handling 160-200 daily operations per station at each airport they serve, these time savings translate to significant operational improvements and fewer airline delays.





New Platform Features

Unlike traditional radios, Walt Smart Radio System is built as a software-driven platform that adapts continuously to the needs of the frontline. Weavix can deliver new functionality, languages, and updates instantly, ensuring customers always have the most advanced capabilities without replacing hardware.

Weavix’s recent platform updates include real-time AI translation for multiple new languages, including Amharic, Russian and Spanish dialects. This follows four languages added to Walt earlier this year, including Lao, Malay, Persian, and Nepali, bringing the total languages supported to more than 40. These additional languages directly address the communication challenges facing increasingly diverse manufacturing workforces.

Weavix also released a series of new features for the Walt Smart Radio platform, including channel scanning, which allows users to conduct important conversations in one channel while continuing to monitor others. Advanced forms now enable frontline teams to replace paper-based workflows and keep critical information on the device. Finally, enhanced device management capabilities allow the export of data, including network connectivity status for increased accountability and asset utilization.

“With our communications milestones and new features, we’re making real progress toward connecting every disconnected worker,” added Turpin. “More and more manufacturers recognize how traditional radios are unadaptable to the modern workforce. We see this as an opportunity to evolve our successful platform to meet customers where they are by adding new functionality at zero additional cost. We will continue to deliver more value to our customers while keeping the Walt Smart Radio simple, smart, and safe.”

Existing Walt customers will receive the latest updates automatically at no additional cost. For more information about Walt Smart Radio System, visit www.weavix.com.

About Weavix

Weavix’s mission is to connect every disconnected worker. Born in the field, not the boardroom, we understand the daily challenges industrial teams face because we've lived them. This real-world experience drove us to create Walt - the world's most advanced frontline engagement and communications system leveraging the power of AI. Weavix serves customers across manufacturing, construction and hospitality including Kraft, Panasonic, and Hanes. For more information, visit www.weavix.com.

