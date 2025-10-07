‘AI hardware engineer’ Flux turns text prompts into circuit board designs

Flux now plans and executes multi-step workflows for building PCBs

Browser-based AI agent designs circuit boards and sources components

Breakthrough technology is poised to transform $80B electronics industry



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you can type, you can build. That’s the promise of Flux, the AI-powered eCAD platform for hardware design. Today Flux launched agentic AI capabilities that can design circuit boards and source components based on simple natural language prompts.

Maybe you’re a professional designing an industrial controller or power management board. Perhaps you’re a hobbyist or student who’d like to build your own audio synthesizer. Just describe what you need, and Flux handles the rest. It analyzes the prompt, breaks it up into a plan, researches part pricing and availability, generates a schematic diagram, connects the nets, and routes the board. Even better, Flux’s AI agents can work on multiple boards in parallel so you can tackle complex projects even faster.

It could be the biggest advance in hardware since the invention of CAD.

Flux is the future of hardware design

Launched in 2023, Flux’s AI Copilot started as a helpful assistant, answering questions, helping with tasks, troubleshooting bugs, and suggesting ideas.

Now Flux has taken the next leap forward. Flux’s new agentic AI capabilities effectively make it a junior hardware engineer. It builds and executes workflows from start to finish, orchestrating agents to do the work, checking the output against rules and objectives, and iteratively improving the design. Users can teach Flux how they want it to work, and it will remember for future jobs. With Flux, professionals can build 10X faster and beginners can build PCBs that would have been previously beyond their reach.

What makes Flux unique

At the heart of Flux is a system of AI agents and machine-learning models fine-tuned for various tasks and trained on hundreds of thousands of circuit board designs. Flux’s new agentic orchestrator evaluates users’ prompts, chooses the most appropriate agents for the job, and oversees the workflow start to finish.

“LLMs are great at writing code, but until now they didn’t have the context necessary to design PCBs,” said Flux CEO Matthias Wagner. “We’ve invested years of effort to give Flux the flexibility to build whatever users dream up.”

As always with Flux, there’s nothing to download or install. Flux’s eCAD platform is entirely browser-based, with rich tools for real-time collaboration and a custom 3D engine built for circuit and PCB design. It’s equally at home in large organizations and on small, nimble teams.

Whether you’re a professional, a student or an electronics enthusiast, with Flux your next project is just a prompt away.

Flux’s new agentic AI capabilities are available now in public beta, with general availability coming soon in Q4.

To try Flux for yourself, visit the website here .

Quotes

“By automating hardware design with AI, Flux is poised to disrupt the OEM business model and shift global supply chains. AI agents have already transformed the software industry, and the impact on hardware could be every bit as significant.” — Figma board member and former Mozilla CEO John Lilly

“Hardware isn’t expensive. Hardware is cheap. Design is what’s expensive. With Flux, you can design a simple PCB in minutes, and a more complex one in hours. That fundamentally changes your economic calculus. It means large manufacturers can cut costs—and prices. Small manufacturers can build niche products. Consumers can get customized electronic devices. Teenagers will be able to design smartphones that cost less than $100. That’s the kind of thing you can do when design costs almost nothing.” — Flux CEO Matthias Wagner

About Flux:

Flux is the AI hardware engineer — a new kind of AI agent that goes from text prompt to manufactured board in a single browser tab. Flux is leading a paradigm shift in hardware design with its end-to-end, eCAD environment, which includes integrated workflows, reusable blocks, and modern collaboration tools. Headquartered in San Francisco, Flux is backed by investors including 8VC, Bain Capital, Liquid 2 Ventures, and Outsiders Fund, along with Figma board member John Lilly and Github founder Tom Preston-Werner.

