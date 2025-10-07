NEO Battery Materials Appoints Linda Miller, Renowned Battery and Semiconductor Industry Executive, as Senior Scientific Advisor

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Appointed Ms. Linda Miller as Senior Scientific Advisor

Over 20 Years of Experience in Advanced Materials, Battery Technology Commercialization, and Global Supply Chain Leadership Experience Securing Major Supply Agreements with Leading Consumer Electronics OEM

Will Guide Commercialization into Specialty Electronics Market and Support Operations at New Battery Components Manufacturing Facility

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (“NEO” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NBM) (OTC: NBMFF), a low-cost, silicon-enhanced battery developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging batteries for drones, robotics, and electronics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Linda Miller as Senior Scientific Advisor to the Company.

Ms. Miller is a recognized executive in advanced materials and battery commercialization, bringing over two decades of experience in scaling deep technologies, building resilient supply chains, and leading strategic partnerships. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Consumer Accounts at Sila Nanotechnologies, where she secured a major global supply agreement and advanced commercialization with leading consumer electronics companies. Earlier at Sila, she was Vice President of Strategic Sourcing & Supply Chain Operations, where she established and expanded Sila’s supply chain capabilities to scale the company’s silicon battery technology from a pilot line to a 613,000 sq. ft. mass production facility.

Prior to joining Sila, Ms. Miller held leadership positions in technology, strategy, and finance at Applied Materials, UBS Securities, and Montgomery Asset Management. Her early engineering and research experience includes roles at Hitachi’s Mechanical Engineering Research Laboratory in Japan and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. She is the Founder and CEO of Materials Ventures, a startup that provides electrochemical design, validation testing, and supply chain solutions for battery projects.

As Senior Scientific Advisor, Ms. Miller will contribute strategic and technical guidance to NEO’s subsequent phases of manufacturing and growth. This encompasses commercial expansion into the drone, robotics, and AI-enabled electronics markets and the operational launch of the Company’s battery component manufacturing facility. Drawing on her extensive experience in technology commercialization and global supply chains, she will help strengthen collaborations with international OEM partners and accelerate NEO’s silicon battery integration into end-user systems.

Mr. Spencer Huh, President & CEO of NEO Battery Materials, commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Linda to NEO Battery Materials. She brings exceptional leadership and commercialization expertise from her experience at Sila Nanotechnologies and across the advanced materials sector. Linda’s ability to scale technologies, execute global partnerships, and build high-performance organizations will be a major asset as we continue to strengthen our position within the global battery value chain.”

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

