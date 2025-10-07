Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Market for Water Treatment Report 2025-2035, Featuring Profiles of Kuraray, Haycarb, Kureha, and Boyce Carbon

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Activated Carbon Market for Water Treatment: Focus on Application, Product, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific activated carbon market for water treatment is projected to reach $3.49 billion by 2035 from $1.14 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.57% during the forecast period 2025-2035.

Reactivated carbon or fresh material made from coal, wood, or coconut shell are the two ways that activated carbon is obtained in the APAC market. Raw material pyrolysis, activation, pelletizing or milling, application engineering, and closed-loop regeneration are all components of the regional value chain. High initial adsorption capacity is provided by virgin grades, but reactivated carbon lowers expenses and waste by requiring frequent media replenishment. Energy-efficient rotary kiln reactivation, enhanced pore-size distributions for industrial and municipal water treatment, and integration with digital monitoring systems to prolong breakthrough cycles are the main focuses of technological initiatives in Asia-Pacific. Investments in locally obtained bio-based feedstocks and low-energy activation procedures are being stimulated by expanding water quality restrictions and environmental goals.







Rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and mounting regulatory pressure on water quality are driving the robust growth of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) activated carbon market for water treatment. Produced from basic materials including coal, wood, and coconut shell, activated carbon is essential for eliminating pesticides, chlorine byproducts, organic pollutants, and new toxins like PFAS and medications. Its use in APAC includes water recycling programs, industrial wastewater treatment, and municipal water purification.



Granular activated carbon (GAC) is being employed more and more by municipal utilities for continuous filtering in large-scale plants, whereas powdered activated carbon (PAC) is utilized for emergency contamination events or seasonal treatment surges. In order to balance performance and cost effectiveness, both virgin and reactivated carbon are widely used in the region's value chain, which includes raw material processing, activation, pelletizing or milling, application engineering, and regeneration.



Investment in cutting-edge treatment technologies is being driven by government programs to ensure that everyone has access to clean drinking water as well as more stringent industry discharge regulations. Furthermore, the usage of activated carbon technology to facilitate water recycling and reuse is growing faster due to growing water constraint. In order to increase system performance and lifetime, technological advancements in APAC are concentrated on energy-efficient activation techniques, optimized pore architectures, and integration with digital monitoring.

Market Trends, Drives and Challenges of APAC Activated Carbon Market for Water Treatment

Market Trends

Increasing adoption of advanced water treatment technologies, including activated carbon filtration, to meet stricter water quality standards in APAC.

Shift from traditional treatment methods toward more sustainable and efficient solutions, with activated carbon favored for its adsorption efficiency in removing organic compounds and contaminants.

Growing municipal demand - the municipal water treatment segment is expanding rapidly in Southeast Asian countries due to urbanization and government-backed projects.

Expansion of industrial water reuse and recycling initiatives driving demand for activated carbon-based systems in manufacturing, power, and food processing.

Rising population density in megacities (e.g., Delhi, Jakarta, Manila) increasing wastewater volumes and pressuring utilities to adopt more robust treatment processes.

Key Market Drivers

Population growth and rapid urbanization in APAC, projected to increase water demand and wastewater generation significantly.

Aging water infrastructure in both developed and developing APAC nations, necessitating upgrades that include activated carbon systems.

Stringent environmental regulations pushing industries and municipalities toward more effective contaminant removal solutions.

Declining freshwater availability and rising water scarcity issues, creating urgency for efficient water purification technologies.

Industrial expansion in high water-use sectors (oil & gas, pulp & paper, mining) driving demand for effective water treatment chemicals and filtration media.

Public health concerns over waterborne diseases and contamination incidents, boosting municipal investment in activated carbon filtration.

Major Market Challenges

High operational costs for large-scale activated carbon systems compared to some alternative treatment methods.

Competition from cost-effective alternative technologies (e.g., membrane filtration, advanced oxidation processes) in certain applications.

Supply chain volatility in activated carbon raw materials (especially coconut shell-based carbon sourced from specific APAC countries).

Lack of infrastructure and funding in rural and underdeveloped regions, limiting the adoption of advanced treatment systems.

Regulatory variability across APAC nations, creating complexities for standardization and cross-border technology deployment.

Report Scope:

Product/Innovation Strategy: The study dissects demand by carbon type (GAC, PAC, others), by application (liquid-phase adsorption, gas-phase adsorption), and end-use industry (municipal water treatment, food and beverages, pharmaceutical and medical, mining and metal recovery, chemical industry, textile industry, and others). It outlines advances in pore-engineering that enhance PFAS uptake and highlights trends in renewable feedstocks, providing R&D teams with insights to align new grades with high-growth market segments.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: Market-share tables identify key incumbents and the service gaps they leave, guiding go-to-market plans for emerging suppliers or technology partners.



Competitive Strategy: Profiles of key players map capacities, reactivation footprints, and recent acquisitions so corporate strategists can benchmark M&A or partnership targets. Pricing-forecast and patent-filing analyses inform negotiation baselines and IP positioning.

1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Sustainability and Circular Use of Activated Carbon

1.1.2 Increasing Public Awareness and Adoption of Filtration

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.1.1 Stricter Water Quality Regulations

1.6.1.2 Growing Water Pollution and Demand for Clean Water

1.6.2 Market Challenges

1.6.2.1 Raw Material Supply Constraints and Cost Volatility

1.6.2.2 Spent Carbon Disposal and Environmental Concerns

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Emerging Contaminant Remediation

1.6.3.2 Investment in Water Infrastructure and Reuse Projects



2 Region

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.4 Application

2.2.5 Product

2.2.6 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

2.2.6.1 China

2.2.6.2 Japan

2.2.6.3 India

2.2.6.4 South Korea

2.2.6.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Haycarb PLC

Kureha Corporation

Boyce Carbon



