EXL unveils EXLdata.ai with launch partner Databricks: First-of-its-kind agentic AI-native suite of data solutions to solve enterprises’ biggest challenge in making data ready for AI

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS] is unlocking the data foundation to make AI real for enterprises with its newly unveiled agentic AI suite of data solutions, EXLdata.ai. In partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, this suite of data solutions tackles the top barrier to AI adoption by making enterprise data usable for AI and accelerating an organization’s ability to inject intelligence into its workflows. By both embedding AI into data management processes and making data AI-ready, the modular solution unifies data modernization, governance and unstructured data management across the entire data lifecycle. EXL has chosen Databricks as the launch partner for this solution, allowing customers to take advantage of Databricks Agent Bricks, the company’s flagship AI product for building and optimizing agents on enterprise data.

The need for AI-ready data remains acute across industries. According to EXL’s 2025 Enterprise AI Study , only 30% of organizations say their data is available enterprise-wide, with the rest struggling with varying levels of data silos. Siloed data across disparate legacy systems hinders decision-making, impedes effective AI deployment, and stifles innovation. In addition, 65% of enterprises still struggle with processing and extracting value from unstructured data , which accounts for 85% of all enterprise data according to Everest Group.

Rewriting the Rules of Data with AI

EXLdata.ai directly addresses these data challenges and inefficiencies by providing an AI-native solution that connects data across the enterprise. Using agentic AI and Databricks Agent Bricks, EXLdata.ai orchestrates both structured and unstructured data, ensuring seamless access and usability through AI-driven tools, multiple agents and pre-built accelerators. It also gives enterprises clear visibility into how data moves and is used, ensuring trust, compliance and readiness for AI. EXLdata.ai’s agentic architecture embeds intelligent automation throughout the data lifecycle, transforming manual, error-prone governance into a dynamic, real-time process, with Databricks Unity Catalog, that reduces risk at-scale.

“EXLdata.ai is a game-changer for enterprises, redefining how organizations make their data AI-ready,” said Rohit Kapoor, chairman and CEO at EXL. “By breaking down silos, boosting data visibility, and tackling unstructured data head-on, we’re transforming the data foundation for our clients. The result of our agentic AI-first approach is sharply reduced costs, quicker implementation (weeks instead of months), and improved accuracy. EXLdata.ai will truly unlock data and AI’s potential for enterprises.”

EXLdata.ai is a multi-agent data solution: Purpose-built agents autonomously manage discovery, migration, engineering, governance, annotation, labeling, and operations across the entire data lifecycle, delivering faster outcomes at lower cost with production-grade reliability. Its modular design offers flexibility for clients to leverage individual capabilities or the full suite to meet their specific needs—all accessible through a centralized workbench.

“Enterprises that want to scale AI effectively and securely must have AI-ready data, integrated development lifecycles, and AI-infused workflows," said Jennifer Hamel, Senior Research Director, Enterprise Intelligence Services at IDC. "Many organizations struggle with one or all of these requirements, but they cannot afford the time or expense of multi-year modernization projects before getting started with AI. Enterprises need support from services providers, such as EXL, that combine architectural expertise with AI-enabled delivery assets to address foundational data challenges and accelerate the creation of AI-ready data. With EXLdata.ai, EXL aims to bring an agentic, platform-agnostic approach to help organizations modernize their data estate and engineer a robust data foundation, which is essential for optimizing AI deployments and driving tangible business value at scale.”

Integrating Seamlessly with Existing Data Platforms

Built with an open architecture, EXLdata.ai integrates seamlessly with existing client systems and partner solutions like Databricks, enhancing rather than replacing current investments. As a launch partner for EXLdata.ai, customers will take advantage of Databricks’ governance and industry-leading integrations with the world’s best models.

“Clients are facing challenges making data AI-ready, and Databricks and EXL are addressing a major gap in the market,” said Barry Dauber, Vice President, GenAI GTM at Databricks. “EXL’s solution, powered by Databricks Agent Bricks, provides pre-built agents, annotation, and observability, which helps clients enrich data sources, improve model accuracy, and embed AI into workflows. This integration allows clients to connect, prepare, and govern data at scale, accelerating enterprise-wide AI adoption and measurable business value.”

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 61,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

