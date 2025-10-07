Sunshine Minting, Inc. Announces Official Partnership with America250™ to Celebrate the Nation’s 250th Anniversary

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Minting, Inc. (SMI), a global leader in minted precious metal products, proudly announces its official partnership with America250™. As part of this effort, Sunshine Minting, Inc. , alongside the U.S. Mint , will create a wide range of products that honor and commemorate America’s rich heritage.

America250™ is the bipartisan organization charged by Congress to lead celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. They are working to engage all Americans by designing the largest anniversary observance in our nation’s history.

“It was important for us to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime moment in America’s history,” said Tom Power, CEO of Sunshine Minting, Inc. “We’ve been proudly minting and manufacturing in America for over 45 years, and to now create items celebrating our nation’s legacy in precious metals is something we are truly honored and excited to do.”

Launch of America250™ Commemoratives

Sunshine Minting debuted its first America250™ products at the American Numismatic Association Conference in August 2025, unveiling designs that embody the spirit of innovation and national pride. The initial releases include:

A .999 fine silver 1 oz round and 1 oz ingot, both featuring the official America250™ logo in vibrant colorized detail.

A .999 fine silver 25 g American Bison and a 250 g American Bison, showcasing one of America’s most iconic national symbols.

Base metal products designed for accessibility and broad appeal.

New bullion products that pay homage to this historic event.





These products represent the beginning of a multi-year program that will expand to include bullion, medallions, and premium collectible pieces in gold, silver, platinum, and base metals.

“Products in our industry are often purchased as investments or treasured as commemoratives,” Power added. “What a privilege it is to create pieces that will allow generations of Americans to hold a tangible connection to this milestone celebration. As an American manufacturer, we are excited to release our own products while also working with partners and customers to bring their visions to life.”

Official America250™ minted products from Sunshine Minting are available now through authorized distributors, retailers, and online sales. Additional products will be released in the coming months leading up to the nation’s 250th birthday in 2026.

About America250™

America250™’s mission is to celebrate and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, marking America’s Semiquincentennial. We aim to inspire our fellow Americans to reflect on our past, strengthen our love of country, and renew our commitment to the ideals of democracy through programs that educate, engage, and unite us as a nation. America250™ will foster shared experiences that spark imagination, showcase the rich tapestry of our American stories, inspire service in our communities, honor the enduring strength, and celebrate the resilience of the United States of America.

For more information and to view the collection, visit www.sunshinemint.com.

About Sunshine Minting, Inc.

Sunshine Minting Inc. (SMI) is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada and is one of the world’s largest suppliers of precious metal products for the minting and bullion industry globally. SMI has been supplying quality products and services to the Mint industry (Blanks, Bullion, and Custom Minting) for over 30 years; and has a proven track record for quality and innovation that has helped to re-define the standard around the globe. An ISO 9001:2015 Certified Company (certified by DNV), SMI manufactures and supplies fine silver and fine gold products, as well as platinum products to government and private mints and to prominent, well-known financial institutions and marketing companies worldwide.

SMI operates four manufacturing facilities on two continents; Henderson, Nevada; Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Providence, Rhode Island in the United States as well as in Shanghai, China.

SMI produces products in accordance with the stringent specifications demanded by our government mint customers. Our proficient, up-to-date laboratory facility ensures that all products fulfill the specified requirements of our customers; our customers are worldwide in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe.

Our gold and silver bullion products are sold by most of the major bullion dealers, financial institutions, and distributors around the world. We have an established reputation for quality, consistency, and capacity as well as for embracing innovative concepts and technology in the precious metal industry. Our brand is on the most widely recognized private brand lists. SMI silver bars and rounds range in weight from 1 gram to 500 ounces. Gold bars and rounds range from 1 gram to 1 kilogram and most of our gold product is packaged in customized Tamper Evident Packaging (TEP). All of SMI Branded Bullion products contain our innovative MintMark SITM Anti-Counterfeit technology.

Sunshine Minting Inc. is a brand that symbolizes precious metal fineness, exceptional quality, and service. We are the leading manufacturer of products for the minting and bullion industry, and we are committed to meeting customer requirements by providing quality products with cost-effective processes, innovative technology, and timely delivery.

For further information, please contact:

Sunshine Minting, Inc.

7600 Eastgate Road

Henderson, NV 89011

+1-702-826-4441

sales@sunshinemint.com

www.sunshinemint.com

SMI Strategic Consultant:

Rudy R. Miller, CEO

The Miller Group

(602) 225-0505

rrmiller@themillergroup.net

www.themillergroup.net





