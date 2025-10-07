Prenetics Completes $72 Million ACT Exit, Bolsters Cash and Bitcoin Treasury to Accelerate IM8’s Path to $100 Million ARR

Strengthens Balance Sheet with Over $60 Million in Cash 1 , Excluding Bitcoin Treasury

, Excluding Bitcoin Treasury David Beckham Co-Founded IM8 on Track to Achieve $100 Million ARR in First Year, Becoming One of the Fastest-Growing Supplement Brands in the History of the Industry

Bitcoin Treasury Grows to 255 BTC with 1 BTC Per Day Purchase Strategy Since August, NAV now at $31.6 Million, with an unrealized profit of $3.86 Million



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading consumer health sciences company, today announced the official completion of its divestment of ACT Genomics Co., Ltd. (“ACT”) to Delta Electronics, Inc. (TWSE:2308). This transaction marks a final step in Prenetics’ strategic exit from the clinical diagnostics sector, enabling the company to dedicate its resources and attention to its rapidly expanding consumer health initiatives.

The divestment significantly strengthens Prenetics' financial position. Based on its ownership percentage, Prenetics has received $39.9 million in cash from the $72 million transaction, with an additional approximately $6.3 million held in escrow to be distributed over the next 18 months, bringing Prenetics' total proceeds to $46 million. This brings Prenetics' total cash reserves to over $60 million1, excluding its Bitcoin treasury, while maintaining a debt-free balance sheet. This strong financial foundation provides ample capital to fuel the growth of its flagship consumer health brand, IM8.

The strategic shift allows Prenetics to fully capitalize on the remarkable momentum of IM8, which is on pace to achieve an annualized revenue run-rate (ARR) of $100 million within its first 12 months of launch. This trajectory positions IM8 as one of the fastest-growing supplement brands in the history of the industry, demonstrating strong market demand and execution.

In addition to its robust cash position, Prenetics also provided an update on its Bitcoin treasury strategy. The company now holds 255.4 BTC, with a current portfolio value of $31.6 million, representing a total investment of $27.8 million at an average cost of $108,972 per Bitcoin. This strategic allocation has generated an unrealized profit of $3.86 million, delivering a 13.9% return on the Bitcoin treasury investment, which initiated on June 16, 2025. Since August 1, 2025, Prenetics has implemented a disciplined approach of purchasing 1 BTC daily, with all holdings securely custodied at Kraken. In full transparency, all Bitcoin purchases and comprehensive analytics on the company's BTC strategy are publicly available at www.prenetics.com/btc.

"The completion of the ACT divestment represents a pivotal transformation for Prenetics," said Danny Yeung, CEO and Co-Founder of Prenetics. "We have successfully streamlined our operations to focus entirely on our high-growth consumer health business, while building a very healthy balance sheet. With over $60 million in cash, zero debt, and our strategic Bitcoin treasury, we are exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on IM8's extraordinary momentum. Our daily Bitcoin accumulation strategy reflects our long-term conviction in digital assets as a treasury reserve, and we're excited to share this journey transparently with our investors and stakeholders."

