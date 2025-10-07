VelocityEHS Launches AI Breakthrough to Help Workers Spot Hazards Sooner and Strengthen Job Safety Analysis

CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in EHS solutions and a pioneer in practical AI for workplace safety, today announced the launch of AI Hazard Analyzer and AI Control Recommendations, two transformative capabilities within the VelocityEHS Operational Risk solution on the Accelerate® Platform.

With the help of Vēlo, our new personified assistant powered by VelocityAI, these capabilities strengthen Job Safety Analysis (JSAs) by improving job descriptions, surfacing overlooked risks, and recommending the right controls—quickly and consistently.

Safety leaders have long said that too many hazards slip through JSAs because the process is slow or depends too much on individual memory and experience. These new AI-powered enhancements directly address that challenge.

“Our data shows the same thing: hazards get missed,” said Scott Epstein, Chief Product Officer at VelocityEHS. “These new enhancements give safety professionals the backup they need to catch risks faster, apply smarter controls, and spend more time where it matters most—keeping people safe.”

With the AI Hazard Analyzer and AI Controls Recommendations, Vēlo automatically scans job step descriptions and suggests improvements when applicable, identifies likely hazards, and suggests relevant controls, drawing on each organization’s hazard library along with industry best practices and regulatory data. The result: JSAs that are completed faster, with greater accuracy, higher quality, and consistency across teams.

Solving the JSA Challenge with Speed & Purpose

The new enhancements deliver powerful improvements to JSA creation:

Improve Accuracy & Consistency – Standardized, high-quality hazard and control suggestions regardless of user experience or site location.

– Standardized, high-quality hazard and control suggestions regardless of user experience or site location. Save Time & Reduce Burden – Automates hazard and control identification, giving safety professionals valuable hours back to focus on protecting people.

– Automates hazard and control identification, giving safety professionals valuable hours back to focus on protecting people. Proactively Prevent Harm – Surfaces hidden hazards and recommends preventative controls before work begins, helping organizations shift from reactive compliance to proactive prevention.

– Surfaces hidden hazards and recommends preventative controls before work begins, helping organizations shift from reactive compliance to proactive prevention. Seamless Integration – Embedded directly into existing workflows with no disruption or retraining.

Built for the Protectors

For the professionals who stand between employees and disaster, these enhancements provide intelligent, editable, and auditable recommendations that scale globally. With multilingual support, human-in-the-loop oversight, and audit-ready reporting, safety leaders can make safer decisions faster.

For more information, visit www.ehs.com

About VelocityEHS

VelocityEHS is the global leader in EHS & Sustainability software, pioneering human-centered AI to make workplaces safer, faster. Protecting over ten million workers worldwide, our Accelerate® Platform delivers AI-driven innovation across Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk, and with standalone solutions Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and Sustainability.

With the deepest bench of certified experts, from PhD AI/ML scientists to board-certified ergonomists and safety professionals, VelocityEHS ensures trusted, human-in-the-loop oversight.

Recognized as a 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant Leader and SOC 2 Type II attested, we help companies outpace risk with speed and purpose. Learn more at www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Sinkwitts

jsinkwitts@ehs.com