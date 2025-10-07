Barfresh Completes Strategic Acquisition of Arps Dairy

Transaction Positions Company for Accelerated Growth with Enhanced Manufacturing Capabilities and Operational Synergies

Company on Track to Deliver Fiscal Year 2025 Revenue of $14.5 Million to $15.5 Million

Acquisition Expected to More Than Double Revenue to $30 Million to $35 Million and Enhance Profitability in Fiscal Year 2026

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of all outstanding capital stock of Arps Dairy, Inc., an Ohio-based dairy processing company. The transaction was completed primarily for approximately $1.3 million in debt repayment, funded through an expansion of the Company’s existing line of credit.

The completed acquisition immediately expands Barfresh’s manufacturing footprint with Arps Dairy’s operational 15,000-square-foot processing facility, along with a 44,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that is nearing completion. Both facilities are located in Defiance, Ohio. The Company has already commenced production of certain products at the existing Arps Dairy facility and plans to complete construction at the larger facility during 2026. Arps Dairy has been preliminarily approved for a $2.3 million government grant to support the finalization of construction and equipment installation at the expanded facility. The acquisition delivers immediate operational advantages by eliminating third-party manufacturing fees, enabling more efficient ingredient procurement, reducing freight and cold storage costs through integrated operations, and providing enhanced oversight of production processes.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to complete this transformational acquisition and welcome the Arps Dairy team to the Barfresh family. This milestone marks the beginning of a new chapter in our operational evolution as we transition to an integrated manufacturing model. With production already underway at the Arps Dairy facility, we are immediately realizing the benefits of enhanced supply chain control and improved operational efficiency. The completion of this acquisition provides us with the manufacturing foundation necessary to execute against our growth plans and deliver on our fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $30 million to $35 million. The closing of this transaction reinforces our commitment to building a scalable, profitable business model that can support long-term growth while delivering superior value to customers and shareholders alike."

As previously announced, Barfresh has increased its fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance to a range of $14.5 million to $15.5 million and has issued preliminary fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance of $30 million to $35 million, representing a 126% increase compared to the high range of fiscal year 2025 guidance. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2026 as the Company realizes the full benefit of its expanded manufacturing capabilities and operational cost reductions.

