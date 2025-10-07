ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Creates Compelling Opportunity in Booming Precious Metals Space

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

The story today is not simply that gold prices are rising. It is that the U.S. dollar is weakening, real rates are softening, and global buyers are rushing toward scarce, nonsovereign stores of value. Spot gold keeps hitting new records, recently trading near $3,700 to $3,730 per ounce, as markets anticipate additional Federal Reserve cuts and a softer dollar. Silver is also climbing, reaching its highest level in more than 14 years. Central banks continue to be consistent buyers, with record levels of gold added since 2022, underscoring a broader trend of dedollarization.

In this environment, the setup for mining equities is increasingly compelling. With gold consistently reaching all-time highs, the valuation gap between bullion and quality mining companies is primed to close, creating an opportunity for investors seeking leverage to this cycle. One company positioned to take advantage of this dynamic is ESGold Corp., which has a fully funded business plan, is backed by permits and offers near-term profit potential. With a clear pathway to production in 2026, ESGold provides investors with leverage and scalability that few junior miners offer.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a fully permitted, preproduction resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold’s flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

