Paytronix and Qu Partner to Deliver Smarter, More Personalized Guest Experiences

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix , the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores, and Qu , the unified commerce platform pioneering intelligent edge technology for enterprise restaurants, today announced an integration connecting the Paytronix guest experience platform and Qu POS.

The partnership gives operators a fully unified way to run loyalty and gift card programs across every channel, while ensuring resilience and speed with Qu Business Edge — or Qube for short — the industry’s first edge-powered intelligence platform.

Key benefits for operators include:

Unified customer data: Seamlessly connect loyalty, gift card, and POS transactions across in-store, drive-thru, kiosk, mobile, and web.

Seamlessly connect loyalty, gift card, and POS transactions across in-store, drive-thru, kiosk, mobile, and web. Personalized offers in real time: Qu’s clean, unified data foundation allows brands to tailor promotions and increase engagement.

Qu’s clean, unified data foundation allows brands to tailor promotions and increase engagement. Guaranteed uptime: Qube’s triple-redundant edge infrastructure ensures POS, kiosks, payments, and loyalty systems remain live even during internet or network outages.



The initial integration covers Paytronix gift card and loyalty programs, including all standard check-service reward types. Support for additional features, such as physical cards and unique loyalty offerings, is planned for upcoming updates.

This collaboration underscores Paytronix’s commitment to integrating with innovative platforms that help operators deliver tailored guest experiences. It also broadens Qu’s loyalty partner ecosystem, giving clients more options to drive repeat visits and strengthen customer relationships.

“By integrating Paytronix Loyalty and Gift Card programs with Qu’s unified commerce platform, brands can capture rich guest insights and deliver personalized experiences,” said Ben Pryor, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Qu. “And because everything runs on Qu Business Edge, operators get enterprise-grade reliability — even when the internet blinks. Combined with our open-platform approach, it means brands have the freedom to choose the tools and partners that fit their business, without being locked in.”

Paytronix’s Director of Strategic Partnerships, Kalani Stephens, added: “Our Paytronix team has always held the belief that integrations are just as important as product launches. Qu is a massive name in the restaurant technology space, and we align on creating an environment that works for as many customers as possible. We’re so glad to be able to be working alongside them and bringing our two platforms together to create a seamless, scalable customer-centric dining experience.”

About Qu

Qu is the unified commerce platform helping quick-service and fast-casual restaurants boost efficiency and grow revenue. Purpose-built from the ground up with smart cloud technology, Qu puts real-time intelligence where it’s needed most—right in the restaurant—through its proprietary Business Edge, Qube. The result: streamlined operations, stronger margins, and memorable guest experiences.

On a mission to propel restaurants beyond today's limitations, Qu is a long-term technology partner trusted to deliver solutions that are as reliable as they are revolutionary, and intuitive as they are impactful.

Based in Arlington, Virginia, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors, including Cota Capital, Enlightened Hospitality Investments, Bobby Cox Companies, and NRD Capital.

Learn more at qubeyond.com and linkedin.com/company/qupos .

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized, and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

