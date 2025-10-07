Edible Garden Ships Kick. Sports Nutrition to PriceSmart Club Stores

BELVIDERE, NJ, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the international launch of its award-winning, clean-label Pre & Post Workout Kick. Sports Nutrition bundle at PriceSmart warehouse clubs. Kick. Sports Nutrition is the Company’s premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, PriceSmart, Inc. operates more than 50 membership warehouse clubs across a variety of international markets. PriceSmart serves millions of members with a wide selection of consumer goods, groceries, health and wellness products, and more delivered at scale and at competitive value.

The launch underscores Kick.’s emergence as a clean-label leader, recently recognized as the 2025 Sports Nutrition Product of the Year by the Mindful Awards. Guided by Edible Garden’s Farm to Formula® approach, Kick. provides transparent, better-for-you products that enhance existing routines. The pre-workout formula boosts intensity, muscle growth, and endurance, while the post-workout blend combines a 2:1:1 amino acid complex, B vitamins, and electrolytes for faster recovery—together offering a seamless, unmatched approach to training and wellness. Beyond the bundle, Kick.’s growing portfolio includes whey and plant-based proteins fortified with digestive enzymes and essential nutrients, as well as hydration-energy products that replenish electrolytes and deliver natural, sustained energy—further reinforcing the brand’s “clean, clear, and concise” philosophy.

“We are excited to partner with PriceSmart to bring Kick. Sports Nutrition’s award-winning pre- and post-workout package to new global markets, increasing the availability of our products to a growing base of active, health-focused consumers,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “This rollout, followed by a planned upcoming launch on Amazon to broaden availability even further, comes at the perfect time as people prepare for healthier New Year’s resolutions. Consumers want simplicity as much as quality, and this bundle delivers both while complementing, not replacing, the other supplementation routines they already value. We believe this launch is just the beginning of a broader expansion that will make Kick. a trusted name in sports nutrition worldwide.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.



For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.



For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.



For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

