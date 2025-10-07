The Alexander & Co. Marks Four Years in Business as a Leader in Athlete-Endorsed Grooming

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alexander & Co., a Toronto-based grooming and skincare brand, is celebrating four years in business this fall marking a significant milestone in its growth as a plant-based grooming company trusted by athletes across North America.

Founded in August 2021 by celebrity barber and entrepreneur, Patrice Alexander, The Alexander & Co. has gained national attention for its high-performance grooming products and partnerships with elite athletes. In 2023, the company became one of the only barber-founded grooming brands in North America to sign a professional athlete as a shareholder announcing a partnership with Jozy Altidore, former Captain of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer team.

Patrice is widely recognized as the personal barber to NHL and MLS athletes, including Nazem Kadri, P.K. Subban, Nathan MacKinnon, Roman Josi, and Jozy Altidore. He also serves as the host of NBA XL | The Line Up on NBA TV Canada.

“This brand was built from the chair up,” says Patrice. “We serve real men who care about how they show up from the gym to the boardroom to the big stage.”

Over the past four years, The Alexander & Co. has been featured in major publications and media outlets including Complex Magazine, GQ, Global News, NBC Sports, and ETalk. In 2021, the brand was named one of Toronto’s Top 5 Barbershops in a national campaign by LG Canada and the Toronto Raptors. Patrice has also been featured in NHL.com, Bleacher Report, and Air Canada’s EnRoute Magazine.

The brand currently offers a line of plant-based grooming essentials, including pomade, shampoo, conditioner, and beard oils, and has developed a loyal following among athletes and health-conscious men. Their collection is available at www.thealexanderco.com .

A new product launch is planned for December 2025, expanding the brand’s offerings just in time for the holiday season.

For media inquiries, contact:

Patrice Alexander

patrice@thealexanderco.com

www.thealexanderco.com

About The Alexander & Co.

Founded by professional barber, Patrice Alexander, The Alexander & Co. is a luxury men’s skincare and grooming brand offering a curated line of plant-based products made for high-performance lifestyles. With a commitment to craftsmanship, diversity, and clean ingredients, the brand serves clients around the world while staying true to its Toronto roots.