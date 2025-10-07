Alaska Silver Corp. to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7th

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaska Silver Corp. (TSX-V: WAM; OTCQX: WAMFF), based in Illinois Creek District, Alaska, focused on developing critical minerals & high-grade silver resources, today announced that Kit Marrs, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 7th, 2025.

DATE: October 7th

TIME: 3:00 – 3:30 pm ET

Recent Company Highlights

About Alaska Silver Corp.

Alaska Silver is one of the pioneers of North America’s next major silver and critical minerals district at the Illinois Creek Project, a prolific 8-km mineral corridor hosting two stand-alone deposits with a new Warm Springs discovery zone in between (the “IC project”). The claims of the IC project cover a 100% owned land package of 73,535 acres (115 square miles or 29,758 hectares), located approximately 38 kilometers from the region’s marine highway, the Yukon River.

