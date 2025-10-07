Brandmydispo Emerges as the Go To Choice for Custom Mylar Bags and Flexible Packaging Solutions

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandmydispo is proud to officially announce the launch of its highly anticipated new range of custom Mylar bags and flexible packaging solutions. This unveiling marks a significant milestone for businesses seeking high-quality, durable, and customizable packaging that stands out in crowded retail environments.

The flexible packaging market will expand to $315 billion worldwide by 2027 as consumers seek convenience and sustainability.

What Sets Brandmydispo’s Launch Apart

Custom Mylar bags from Brandmydispo are designed for diverse industries—whether for packaging coffee beans, supplements, cosmetics, or snacks—the new range introduces greater flexibility in size, barrier protection, and award-winning print customization, making it suitable for virtually any product.

Custom packaging increases purchase intent by 30%, as consumers are more likely to buy those products that appear one-of-a-kind and professional.

Versatility Across Industries

Sustainable options: The new series includes recyclable materials and green manufacturing practices, underscoring Brandmydispo’s commitment to environmental responsibility and bolstering brand trustworthiness.

Fully customizable: From die-cut shapes and edge-to-edge prints to resealable zippers and matte or glossy finishes, each bag in the new lineup is a canvas for brand creativity

81% of customers have already experimented with something new as the packaging made a lasting impression and grabbed their attention, demonstrating the impact of first impressions.

Built to Protect What's Inside

Pretty isn't enough. Packaging has to get the job done. Brandmydispo printed Mylar bags will be built with premium barrier layers that preserve freshness, exclude light, and guard products from moisture. That translates to your coffee tasting like coffee, your chips remaining crunchy, and your vitamins remaining potent. A package that guards is a package consumers trust.

Custom mylar pouches can provide up to 50% increased shelf life and make products stay fresher for longer than regular paper packages.

Customization Without Compromise

Every brand has personality, and packaging needs to reflect that. Brandmydispo will be making it easy to integrate unique details like die-cut shapes, matte or gloss finishes, tear notches, hang holes, and resealable zippers. And the print? Edge-to-edge, full-color, high-resolution artwork that jumps off any background. Instead of boring packaging, businesses get a palette to get creative.

72% of customers indicate that packaging design makes them buy, rendering it a success or failure factor for brands.

Speed That Keeps Up with Business Needs

Deadlines do not wait, and neither do customers. Rapid turnaround times are just one of the ways that businesses depend on Brandmydispo time and again. From design support through production to shipping, the procedure is streamlined to keep up with existing retail demands.

Sustainable Choices That Count

As more customers seek sustainable brands, packaging comes under the limelight. Brandmydispo responds with sustainable materials and recyclable flexible packagings, enabling businesses to make a decision to serve customer values through their packaging. It's packaging that talks of today and tomorrow.

60% of consumers think that green packaging increases a brand's trustworthiness, evidencing the significance of eco-friendly packages.

About Brandmydispo

Founded by Courtney Trouten and Sean Millard, Brandmydispo empowers brands with custom packaging—from Mylar bags to jars, labels, and more—that resonates with target audiences and speaks volumes on shelves. More than just packaging, the company delivers partnership: hands-on design support, clear communication, and consistency from small businesses to established enterprises.

Media Info

Connect Person: Amanda Fisher

Organization: Brandmydispo

Email: info@brandmydispo.com

Website: https://www.brandmydispo.com/

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Brandmydispo. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9dabc8f1-42d4-4296-bdef-1fc3ca500388