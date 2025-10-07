Delta Defense Welcomes Renowned Firearms Instructor Mike Seeklander as Director of Education & Training

WEST BEND, Wis., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Defense is proud to announce the addition of Mike Seeklander, one of the nation’s most respected firearms trainers and competitive shooters, as its new Director of Education & Training.

Seeklander brings decades of expertise as a Marine Corps veteran, law enforcement officer, federal instructor, author and world champion competitive shooter. In this new role, he will lead Delta Defense’s Education & Training team, guiding the evolution of the USCCA member education curriculum and the growth of its certified instructor network – reinforcing why the USCCA delivers the most comprehensive self-defense training in the industry.

“We’re excited to welcome Mike Seeklander to the Delta Defense family,” said Jay Gauthier, Chief Revenue Officer of Delta Defense. “His distinguished background as a Marine, federal instructor and world-class competitor will help us continue delivering the very best in firearms and self-defense training. Mike’s expertise and leadership will be key in elevating our training programs to the next level.”

Seeklander’s career spans military, law enforcement and civilian training. A combat veteran of Operation Desert Shield/Storm, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps as an Intelligence Specialist and Marksmanship Instructor with top-secret clearance before transitioning to law enforcement roles with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department and Knoxville Police Department.

He later served in federal training leadership positions, including Senior Instructor at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) and Branch Chief/Lead Instructor for the Federal Air Marshal Service, TSA, and ICE. He also held the role of Chief Operating Officer and Director of Training at the U.S. Shooting Academy.

Most recently, Seeklander has operated Shooting-Performance LLC and the American Warrior Society, where he teaches defensive tactics, firearms performance, and instructor development. He is also the co-host of the Outdoor Channel’s acclaimed program The Best Defense, and the author of several instructional books and training programs.

Beyond firearms, Seeklander has over 15 years of martial arts experience, holding a black belt in Okinawan freestyle karate and training extensively in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. This multidisciplinary expertise further strengthens his reputation as one of the leading authorities on personal defense.

Seeklander describes himself as a driven man who cannot imagine waking up and being stagnant. His mindset and values align closely with Delta Defense’s mission to support responsibly armed Americans.

As Director of Education & Training, Seeklander will play a pivotal role in bringing innovation, excellence and world-class instruction to the USCCA training ecosystem.

