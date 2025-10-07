Asia-Pacific Office Furniture Market Leading Manufacturers and Competitive Landscape Report 2025-2026

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Office Furniture Market 2025 (8th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive overview with a focus on ten countries - Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan-China, Thailand, and Vietnam - including key trends, production and consumption figures, international trade data, and forecasts for the office furniture demand in 2025 and 2026. It also highlights the leading manufacturers and players and analyses the office furniture sector by sub-segment.

The office furniture trade balance in Asia-Pacific has continued to show a growing surplus despite international tensions and protectionist measures implemented in recent years. This growth is mainly supported by China and Vietnam, with varying trends corresponding to different product segments.

On the consumption side, the largest office furniture markets are China, India, and Japan. Among them, India is steadily emerging as one of the most dynamic ones in the area, projected to exceed the average forecasted growth for the whole region.

REPORT SCOPE

ASIA PACIFIC: OFFICE FURNITURE MARKET OVERVIEW

The first section offers basic data on production, consumption, and international trade of office furniture, in Asia and the Pacific and by country, highlighting trade dynamics, market openness and prices.

OFFICE FURNITURE MARKET TRENDS AND FORECASTS FOR 2025-2026

Looking ahead, the report outlines expected market developments, with forecasts for office furniture consumption in 2025 and 2026. Factors influencing the market include macroeconomic trends and workplace transformations.

LEADING GROUPS IN ASIA AND THE PACIFIC AND THEIR MARKET SHARES

The competitive environment and the leading office furniture manufacturers operating in the Asia-Pacific market are outlined through information on their performance, the market concentration and the latest M&A operations.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE: OFFICE FURNITURE MARKET IN THE ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES

Production, consumption, international trade of office furniture for the years 2019-2024, macroeconomic indicators and office furniture market forecasts 2025-2026.

OFFICE FURNITURE TRADE DYNAMICS: EXPORTS AND IMPORTS

This section provides a deep look at key export and import flows, identifying the main importers and exporters of office furniture in the area, with trade partners.

OFFICE FURNITURE SUPPLY SYSTEM AND PRODUCT SEGMENTS

Production and consumption of office furniture in the Asia Pacific and for selected countries (Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea) are provided for the main sub-segments:

Office seating

Office desking

Executive furniture

Storage/filing systems

Walls, partitions, and acoustic products

Phone booths and acoustic pods

Furniture for communal areas

A special focus is provided for:

Office seating: Breakdown of office seating production by type and by covering, and seating breakdown by type in a sample of companies. Production and consumption of office seating / office furniture excluding seating, are also provided by country.

Breakdown of office seating production by type and by covering, and seating breakdown by type in a sample of companies. Production and consumption of office seating / office furniture excluding seating, are also provided by country. Office desking & Height-Adjustable Desks (HAT): Incidence of HAT on total desk production in the Asia Pacific, with incidence and production value also for Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea; Height Adjustable Tables by kind of mechanism; Breakdown of desking supply between fixed and HAT in a sample of companies

Incidence of HAT on total desk production in the Asia Pacific, with incidence and production value also for Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea; Height Adjustable Tables by kind of mechanism; Breakdown of desking supply between fixed and HAT in a sample of companies Partitions, Acoustic Pods & Phone Booths: Production of partitions, acoustic pods, and phone booths in Asia Pacific, by segment, by kind; production of phone booths and acoustic pods for Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea and estimates of breakdown by type (single, double, multiple)

DISTRIBUTION OF OFFICE FURNITURE IN THE ASIA PACIFIC

The report analyses the structure of the distribution landscape in the Asia Pacific region through the evolution of distribution channels:

Direct sales

Indirect sales (specialist dealers, non-specialist dealers, e-commerce)

The incidence of the distribution channels is also provided for Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

COMPETITION IN THE ASIA PACIFIC OFFICE FURNITURE MARKET: LEADING MANUFACTURERS AND MARKET SHARES BY PRODUCT AND BY COUNTRY

In this section, the report analyses the key players in the office furniture market with an overview of market shares and data for office seating, desking, executive, storage, walls/partitions, acoustic pods/phone booths, and communal furniture.

Finally, the report outlines the office furniture market competitive landscape across the Asia Pacific region, exploring the largest players in Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, and Vietnam, with selected company profiles.

A list of around 165 of the most important players operating in the office furniture sector in the Asia Pacific completes the research.

Select Company Coverage Includes:

Bestuhl

Burgeree

Dious

Featherlite

Fursys Group

Godrej Interio

Haworth

Henglin Home

Itoki

Jongtay

Kano

Kokuyo

Koplus

Loctek

Merryfair

MillerKnoll

Novah

Okamura

Quama

Schiavello

Sitzone

Soundbox

Steelcase

Sunon

Teknion Malaysia

UE Furniture

Victory

Key Topics Covered:

1. SCENARIO

1.1 The Asia Pacific Office Furniture Market: Evolution and figures by country

Office furniture basic data and market openness

Producer prices for office furniture in the main countries

Production, consumption, imports, and exports of office furniture by country

1.2 Office Furniture Market in Asia Pacific: Development and perspectives

Macroeconomic indicators

Office furniture consumption by country. Forecasts, 2025-2026

1.3 Leading groups in Asia-Pacific and their market shares

Overview of the largest Office Furniture companies in the Asia Pacific

2. BUSINESS PERFORMANCE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA, INDIA, JAPAN, MALAYSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH KOREA, TAIWAN (CHINA), THAILAND, VIETNAM

For each considered country:

Production, consumption, international trade of office furniture, 2019-2024

Macroeconomic indicators. Forecasts, 2025-2026 (except Taiwan)

3. INTERNATIONAL TRADE OF OFFICE FURNITURE

3.1 Trade balance by segment and by country

3.2 Asia Pacific. Exports of office furniture 2019-2024

Top five exporters of office furniture in Asia Pacific

Exports of office furniture by segment and by country

Office furniture Exports by destination (Office seating and Office furniture excluding seating)

3.3 Imports of office furniture, 2019-2024

Top five importers of office furniture in Asia Pacific

Imports of office furniture by segment and by country

Office furniture. Imports by origin (Office seating and Office furniture excluding seating)

4. THE SUPPLY STRUCTURE: OFFICE FURNITURE PRODUCT SEGMENTS AND TRENDS

4.1 Product segments (Office seating, Office desking, Executive furniture, Filing systems, Walls, partitions and acoustic, Phone booths and acoustic pods, Furniture for communal areas)

Office furniture production in Asia Pacific by segment, 2019-2024

Office seating and office furniture, excluding seating. Production and consumption by country

Office furniture segments breakdown for selected countries (Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea)

Office seating

Breakdown of office seating production by type and by covering

Seating supply by type in a sample of companies

Office desking & Height-Adjustable Desks (HAT)

Incidence of HAT on total desk production in the Asia Pacific and HAT production and incidence in selected countries (Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea)

Height Adjustable Tables by kind of mechanism

Breakdown of desking supply between fixed and HAT in a sample of companies

Partitions, Acoustic Products, and Phone Booths/Pods

Production of partitions, acoustic products, phone booths/pods in the Asia Pacific

Production of partitions, acoustic products by segment

Phone booths and acoustic pods production in selected countries (Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea)

Breakdown of phone booths and acoustic pods by kind

5. DISTRIBUTION OF OFFICE FURNITURE IN ASIA PACIFIC

5.1 Office Furniture Distribution Channels

Evolution of distribution channels 2020-2024

Incidence of the distribution channels in the major markets (Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea)

6. COMPANY MARKET SHARES BY PRODUCT

Total sales of office furniture by the largest office furniture companies in the Asia Pacific

Company sales and market shares by segment:

Office seating

Office desking

Executive furniture

Filing systems

Walls, partitions and acoustic

Phone booths and acoustic pods

Furniture for communal areas

7. COMPANY MARKET SHARES BY COUNTRY

Competition by country:

Australia

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan (China)

Thailand

Vietnam

APPENDIX 1: INTERNATIONAL TRADE TABLES

APPENDIX 2: LIST OF MENTIONED COMPANIES

