Middle East Organizations Directory 2025: Comprehensive Reference Covering Thousands of Business, Government, and Social Institutions Across the Region

The Directory of Middle East Organizations offers opportunities for libraries, embassies, businesses, and researchers to access comprehensive, reliable profiles of diverse organizations across multiple sectors in 16 Middle Eastern countries, facilitating networking and deeper regional understanding.

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Middle East Organizations 2025" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Directory of Middle East Organizations is the most up-to-date and comprehensive reference to thousands of organizations throughout the Middle East. All types of organization are included: from the strictly organized to informal networks, from professional associations to recreational societies!

Entries provide the names of directors, executive officers or other personal contacts; telephone, fax, telex, email, websites and bulletin boards; the group's history, governance, staff, membership, budget and affiliations; the goals and activities of the organization, education, lobbying and other important activities; and publication and convention information.

Descriptions are based on profiles supplied by the organizations themselves and supplemented by information from official documents and journals, thus ensuring the reliability of the details.

The Directory of Middle East Organizations will be of special interest to public and academic libraries, international organisations, embassies, businesses, the media, scientific and professional bodies and anyone with an interest in the Middle East. It is an indispensable resource for all Middle East researchers and is a vital acquisition for anyone needing further details on the region, or for those needing a reliable source of organizational contacts.

The Directory of Middle East Organizations provides details on:

  • Trade, Business, and Commercial Organizations
  • Environment and Agricultural Organizations
  • Legal, Government, Public Administration, and Military Organizations
  • Engineering, Technological, and Social Science Organizations
  • Education Organizations
  • Cultural Organizations
  • Social Welfare Organizations
  • Health & Medical Organizations
  • Public Affairs Organizations
  • Religious Organizations
  • Athletic and Sports Organizations

Key Topics Covered:

  • Foreword
  • Organizations Profiles
  • Bahrain
  • Egypt
  • Iraq
  • Jordan
  • Kuwait
  • Lebanon
  • Oman
  • Palestine
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Syria
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Yemen
  • Index

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pexd0s

