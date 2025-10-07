Middle East Organizations Directory 2025: Comprehensive Reference Covering Thousands of Business, Government, and Social Institutions Across the Region

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Middle East Organizations 2025" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Directory of Middle East Organizations is the most up-to-date and comprehensive reference to thousands of organizations throughout the Middle East. All types of organization are included: from the strictly organized to informal networks, from professional associations to recreational societies!

Entries provide the names of directors, executive officers or other personal contacts; telephone, fax, telex, email, websites and bulletin boards; the group's history, governance, staff, membership, budget and affiliations; the goals and activities of the organization, education, lobbying and other important activities; and publication and convention information.

Descriptions are based on profiles supplied by the organizations themselves and supplemented by information from official documents and journals, thus ensuring the reliability of the details.

The Directory of Middle East Organizations will be of special interest to public and academic libraries, international organisations, embassies, businesses, the media, scientific and professional bodies and anyone with an interest in the Middle East. It is an indispensable resource for all Middle East researchers and is a vital acquisition for anyone needing further details on the region, or for those needing a reliable source of organizational contacts.

The Directory of Middle East Organizations provides details on:

Trade, Business, and Commercial Organizations

Environment and Agricultural Organizations

Legal, Government, Public Administration, and Military Organizations

Engineering, Technological, and Social Science Organizations

Education Organizations

Cultural Organizations

Social Welfare Organizations

Health & Medical Organizations

Public Affairs Organizations

Religious Organizations

Athletic and Sports Organizations

Key Topics Covered:

Foreword

Organizations Profiles

Bahrain

Egypt

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Oman

Palestine

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Syria

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

Index

