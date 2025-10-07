LPL Financial Welcomes Flowers-Bradley Wealth Management to Linsco Channel

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Justin Flowers and Wally Bradley have joined LPL’s employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial to launch Flowers-Bradley Wealth Management of LPL Financial. They reported serving approximately $320 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Truist.

Based in the Atlanta Metro Area, the team offers nearly 40 years of combined experience and has worked together for seven years. Most clients are nearing retirement or just beginning financial planning. The team aims to expand by increasing their client base, assets under management, and staff.

“There’s value in putting clients first. We meet each client without a fixed plan, gather information and create tailored solutions,” said Flowers. “We’re excited for this change, as backing from a firm with scale like LPL will support our growth while we uphold and further develop our core strengths.”

Why the Flowers Bradley Group made the move to Linsco by LPL

Looking to have more autonomy and flexibility, Bradley and Flowers turned to LPL Financial for the next chapter of their business.

With Linsco, advisors have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and robust business resources, along with the additional benefits of having support from an experienced branch management team, dedicated marketing consultant and other resources that allow advisors to effectively delegate back- and middle-office work and shift focus to their clients.

“This transition will help us offer more resources and value to our clients. The freedom that LPL offers provides us with the ability to meet our clients’ needs better and give a variety of solutions and flexibility to customize their plan. Overall, LPL offers a great support system that in turn offers greater opportunities,” said Bradley.

Scott Posner, LPL managing director, business development, said, “We welcome Justin and Wally to the Linsco community. At LPL, we provide financial advisors with the freedom to operate on their own terms, and the innovative technology, comprehensive resources and strategic business solutions to help them deliver personalized advice and exceptional service experiences. We look forward to supporting the Flowers-Bradley Group for years to come.”

Related

Advisors, learn how LPL Financial can help take your business to the next level.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.9 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. Figures provided as of June 30, 2025. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com



Tracking #803873