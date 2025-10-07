Benchmarking Europe's Top 10 Kitchen Furniture Manufacturers

The report identifies market opportunities in the European kitchen furniture sector by highlighting the dominance of top producers, their specialization, and sector concentration. It offers insights into company performance, turnover rankings, and contribution to the total market, ideal for strategic competitive positioning.

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 100 Kitchen Furniture Manufacturers in Europe, 2025 (2nd Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the European kitchen furniture competitive landscape through the analysis of the leading producers benchmarking each single company performance, the level of specialization, the relevance in the business, and the sector concentration.

For the Top 100 Kitchen furniture manufacturers in Europe, the information provided includes:

  • Company name and headquarters location (country)
  • Ranking by kitchen furniture turnover for the last available year (mostly 2024) and year-to-year % change for most of the companies
  • Share of company kitchen turnover on total European kitchen furniture production
  • Incidence of kitchen furniture on total turnover
  • Number of Employees

Top 100 Kitchen Furniture Manufacturers in Europe by Headquarters Location

For the Top 10 European manufacturers of kitchen furniture, this publication also includes the share on total European kitchen furniture production.

