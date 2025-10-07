Asia Pacific Research Centres Directory 2025: Unparalleled Access to All Government, University, Independent, Nonprofit, and Commercial Research and Development Activities

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Asia Pacific Research Centres 2025" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Directory comprehensively provides unparalleled access to all government, university, independent, nonprofit, and commercial research and development activities throughout Asia and the Pacific.

The Asia-Pacific Research Centres Directory listings include full organization contact information, including email and URL addresses. In addition, most Research Centres Directory entries feature a wealth of descriptive information, including: year founded; affiliation; budget; key staff; financial support; research activity; publications; educational activities; scholarships and awards bestowed; library holdings; and services offered.

The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, and all agencies and institutions concerned with research and international affairs.

The Asia-Pacific Research Centres Directory's listings are organized into 17 sections by subject. Each section is then grouped into one of the following five broad categories:

Life Sciences

Physical Sciences and Engineering

Private and Public Policy and Affairs

Social and cultural studies

Multidisciplinary Programs and Research Coordinating Centres

Entries include:

The name of centre, address, and full contact details including Email and URL

Senior personnel names

Centre affiliations

Staff numbers

Description of research program

Publications

Services and special facilities

Countries covered include:

Afghanistan

Australia

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Cambodia

China

East Timor

Fiji

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Japan

Korea

Laos

Malaysia

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

New Zealand

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Samoa

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Thailand

Vanuatu

Vietnam

