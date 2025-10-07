Asia Pacific Research Centres Directory 2025: Unparalleled Access to All Government, University, Independent, Nonprofit, and Commercial Research and Development Activities

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Directory of Asia Pacific Research Centres 2025" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Directory comprehensively provides unparalleled access to all government, university, independent, nonprofit, and commercial research and development activities throughout Asia and the Pacific.
The Asia-Pacific Research Centres Directory listings include full organization contact information, including email and URL addresses. In addition, most Research Centres Directory entries feature a wealth of descriptive information, including: year founded; affiliation; budget; key staff; financial support; research activity; publications; educational activities; scholarships and awards bestowed; library holdings; and services offered.
The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, and all agencies and institutions concerned with research and international affairs.
The Asia-Pacific Research Centres Directory's listings are organized into 17 sections by subject. Each section is then grouped into one of the following five broad categories:
- Life Sciences
- Physical Sciences and Engineering
- Private and Public Policy and Affairs
- Social and cultural studies
- Multidisciplinary Programs and Research Coordinating Centres
Entries include:
- The name of centre, address, and full contact details including Email and URL
- Senior personnel names
- Centre affiliations
- Staff numbers
- Description of research program
- Publications
- Services and special facilities
Countries covered include:
- Afghanistan
- Australia
- Bangladesh
- Bhutan
- Cambodia
- China
- East Timor
- Fiji
- Hong Kong
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Korea
- Laos
- Malaysia
- Mongolia
- Myanmar
- Nepal
- New Zealand
- Pakistan
- Papua New Guinea
- Philippines
- Samoa
- Singapore
- Sri Lanka
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Vanuatu
- Vietnam
