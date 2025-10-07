GLD Partners LP Launches New Biotech Company, Altagenics, to Accelerate Drug Discovery for Muscle-Wasting Diseases

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLD Partners LP , which invests in companies focused on healthcare and biotech innovation, today announced the launch of Altagenics, a new biotechnology company leveraging Heligenics’ proprietary GigaAssay™ platform to accelerate drug discovery. The collaboration will initially focus on discovering and developing first-in-class therapeutics for sarcopenia and cachexia, debilitating conditions characterized by age, drug, and disease-related muscle-wasting.

This venture marks a significant milestone in GLD’s strategy to deploy transformational technologies that improve both the economics and the likelihood of success in drug discovery.

The GigaAssay™ is a next-generation functional genomics technology capable of testing hundreds of thousands of protein variants in parallel, generating deep functional datasets that map genetic variation directly to biological impact. This scale of empirical testing provides unprecedented resolution of disease-relevant pathways and druggable targets. Unlike conventional discovery methods that rely on model-based inference or limited mutational scans, the GigaAssay™ delivers comprehensive, quantitative readouts of protein function and drug response, dramatically improving the precision and predictive power of early-stage discovery.

“Altagenics exemplifies GLD’s approach that platform-driven discovery will define the next wave of biotech value creation,” said Daniel Gordon, Managing Director of GLD Partners LP. “By integrating the GigaAssay into a focused company structure, we can generate actionable datasets that rapidly translate into a differentiated pipeline for major unmet medical needs. This is a scalable model we expect to replicate across additional therapeutic areas.”

Expanding the Frontier of Compound Discovery

To unlock entirely new classes of therapeutics, Altagenics will apply the GigaAssay to systematically map protein function across pathways essential to muscle health and degeneration. This next-generation discovery approach is expected to yield thousands of novel, drug-like compounds with the potential to:

Treat sarcopenia and cachexia by targeting the molecular drivers of muscle wasting and age-related decline.

Promote muscle development and regeneration, creating entirely new therapeutic opportunities in sports medicine, rehabilitation, and metabolic health.

Establish a compound library of unprecedented breadth, serving as a cornerstone for precision drug design and future partnerships.



By coupling massive-scale functional data with computational chemistry and AI-driven modeling, Altagenics aims to compress the timeline from hit discovery to candidate optimization, positioning the company as a leader in muscle-targeted therapeutics.



Strategic Rationale

Altagenics combines a vast market opportunity, a differentiated discovery platform, and a scalable model for biotech innovation. The GigaAssay™ delivers a clear edge in discovery, identifying mechanisms and targets that traditional approaches often miss. Its data feed directly into structure-based design, AI-driven screening, and precision biomarker strategies, accelerating the path from discovery to candidate selection. This platform-first approach not only fuels Altagenics’ pipeline but also establishes a replicable model for future GLD-backed ventures advancing next-generation therapeutics.

Dr. Martin Schiller, CEO of Heligenics, added: “The GigaAssay is the first functional readout of biology at industrial scale. With GLD’s strategic and financial backing, Altagenics is uniquely positioned to translate this data advantage into a robust, de-risked therapeutic pipeline for sarcopenia, cachexia, and beyond.”

About GLD Partners LP

GLD Partners LP invests in private companies focused on healthcare and biotech innovation. The firm’s life sciences portfolio centers on advancing next-generation therapeutic platforms that have the potential to dramatically improve patient outcomes and medical breakthroughs. By combining deep scientific expertise with operational and financial leadership, GLD builds companies capable of delivering transformative medicines. For more information, https://www.gldlp.com/ .

About Heligenics

Heligenics is a pioneer in functional genomics. Its GigaAssay™ platform empowers researchers and partners to measure the functional consequences of nearly all possible protein variants, generating insights that accelerate drug discovery and precision medicine. For more information, https://www.heligenics.com/ .

About Altagenics

Altagenics, founded by GLD Partners LP, is a biotechnology company advancing a new generation of first-in-class therapies. Leveraging Heligenics’ GigaAssay™, the company is accelerating the discovery of thousands of novel compounds to treat muscle wasting and promote muscle growth—addressing one of the most urgent and underserved needs in global healthcare. For more information, https://altagenics.com/ .