Incorta Appoints Ragy Eleish as Chief Technology Officer to Drive Innovation, Scale, and Product Excellence

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incorta , the only data integration platform that takes away the pain of ETL processes, today announced the appointment of Ragy Eleish as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A software architect, product visionary, and serial inventor with over two decades of experience, Ragy joins Incorta to accelerate its technical roadmap, scale innovation across teams, and position the company for long-term leadership in the AI-driven enterprise data landscape.

Eleish brings a rare blend of deep technical expertise, entrepreneurial grit, and global perspective. He has led the development of patented AI-powered search engines, real-time analytics systems, and next-generation planning platforms at companies such as Oracle, Adaptive Insights (now Workday), Tile, and Stratify. His innovations have consistently delivered step-function improvements in speed, scalability, and usability—hallmarks of his “that’s thirty minutes away; I’ll get there in 10” mindset.

“Ragy is an architect of systems, cultures and breakthroughs,” said Osama Elkady, CEO and co-founder of Incorta. “His track record in delivering transformative software products, combined with his ability to empower engineering teams and build elegant, performant systems, makes him the ideal CTO as we enter our next era.”

A Vision for Speed, Simplicity, and Scale

At Incorta, Eleish will focus on enhancing engineering velocity and evolving the platform’s product architecture to better support modern enterprise AI initiatives. One of his immediate goals is to eliminate friction in the product deployment process, such as removing customer downtime during upgrades, and reorient engineering around an “all for one and one for all” single release process.

“Incorta has a foundation that most companies dream of—live, detailed access to operational data across ERP systems like Oracle and SAP,” said Eleish. “Now it’s time to build on that with a product and engineering philosophy rooted in simplicity, speed, and long-term customer value. We want our customers to say: ‘It just works. And it works intuitively.’”

Eleish has more than a dozen U.S. and international patents in secure search and AI. He was also the founder of Regwez, where he developed GhostKey™, a secure password manager that eliminates password storage, and Glimpsee™, a faceted AI search engine. He holds degrees in computer engineering and control systems, taught at Ain Shams University in Cairo, and worked on agentic AI systems for the U.S. Navy during his time at USC’s Information Sciences Institute.

About Incorta

Incorta is the first and only open data delivery platform that enables real-time analysis of live, detailed data across all systems of record—without the need for complex ETL processes. By enabling direct analysis on raw, source-identical data, Incorta provides faster, more accurate insights while removing barriers to exploration. With intuitive low-code/no-code tools, AI-powered querying through Nexus, and prebuilt business data applications, enterprise teams can quickly surface insights, break down technical roadblocks, and make smarter decisions without heavy engineering effort. For more information, please visit www.incorta.com .

