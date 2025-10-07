Epiq Selected by Troutman Pepper Locke LLP to Drive Operational Transformation Across Expanded Office Network

Driving organizational change through comprehensive office services

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq announced the expansion of its long-standing partnership with Troutman Pepper Locke LLP to support operational transformation across the firm’s US offices. This initiative is supported by the Epiq Global Business Transformation Solutions (Epiq GBTS) division.

The merger of Troutman Pepper and Locke Lord earlier this year marked the creation of one of the 30 largest legal operations in the United States. With this expanded scale and reach, Troutman set its sights on deepening operational sophistication and positioning itself for sustained growth and innovation in a rapidly evolving legal landscape.

Troutman Pepper Locke required a partner capable of delivering enterprise-grade consistency and excellence across its expanded footprint. The global reach and proven operational expertise of Epiq uniquely position it to support the firm’s transformation journey — bringing enhanced uniformity in business process management and elevating service delivery standards firmwide. Building on its existing relationship, Epiq will now provide office services across the expanded firm, tailored to drive Troutman’s evolving needs.

“Expanding our partnership with Epiq is a strategic move that will help us drive operational transformation across the enterprise,” said Henry D.W. Burt, Chief Administrative Officer at Troutman. “Their deep expertise and scalable solutions gave us confidence that Epiq will continue to be a strong partner as we unify and elevate our operations.”

As part of the expanded engagement, Epiq will lead several strategic initiatives to strengthen the firm’s operational foundation. This deepened partnership reflects the confidence Troutman Pepper Locke has in the ability of Epiq to deliver transformative, enterprise-wide solutions. Key initiatives include:

Enhancing operational management across all offices to ensure seamless service delivery.

Developing enhanced reporting capabilities to drive greater transparency and data-informed decision-making.

Elevating staffing quality and consistency to support a premium client experience.

Providing an enterprise-level operational leader to align day-to-day execution with strategic goals.

“Troutman’s expanded footprint demands a partner with the scale, precision, and expertise to deliver consistent excellence across every location. Epiq is proud to deepen our relationship, bringing tailored solutions that not only meet today’s operational needs but also anticipate the firm’s evolving priorities,” said Michelle Deichmeister, President and General Manager, Global Business Transformation Solutions, Epiq. “Our commitment is to deliver measurable impact through seamless service and strategic partnership.”

About Epiq

Epiq, a technology and services leader, takes on large-scale and complex tasks for corporations, law firms, and the courts by integrating people, process, technology, and data intelligence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline legal, compliance, settlement, and business administration workflows to drive efficiency, minimize risk, and improve cost savings. With a presence in 17 countries, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn how Epiq and its 6,100 people worldwide create meaningful change at www.epiqglobal.com.



About Troutman Pepper Locke

Troutman Pepper Locke helps clients solve complex legal challenges and achieve their business goals in an ever-changing global economy. With more than 1,600 attorneys in 30+ offices, the firm serves clients in all major industry sectors, with particular depth in energy, financial services, health care and life sciences, insurance and reinsurance, private equity, and real estate. Learn more at troutman.com.

