Cabot Corporation Strengthens Manufacturing Capabilities in North America for Circular Reinforcing Carbons Powered by its EVOLVE® Sustainable Solutions Technology Platform

BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced that it has enhanced its manufacturing capabilities in North America for circular reinforcing carbons powered by its EVOLVE® Sustainable Solutions technology platform. With this milestone, Cabot's site in Ville Platte, Louisiana, USA joins Mauá, Brazil and Valasske Mezirici (Valmez), Czech Republic as manufacturing locations with demonstrated circular reinforcing carbons production capability. The circular reinforcing carbons are made using tire pyrolysis oil (TPO) derived from end-of-life tires that leverage an International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS mass balance approach. Furthermore, Cabot has expanded its global network of ISCC PLUS certified sites to 14 facilities, enhancing the supply of certified sustainable solutions while advancing the company’s commitment to a circular, sustainable economy.

Across the globe, tire manufacturers have established ambitious sustainability goals, with many aiming to achieve 40% sustainable material usage in total tire production by 2030 and 100% by 2050. In support of these goals, there is a growing interest in circular solutions, including Cabot’s TPO based circular reinforcing carbons, which serve as a drop-in replacement for traditional carbon black, enabling manufacturers to boost the sustainable content of their products without compromising performance. By broadening its circular reinforcing carbons manufacturing capabilities in North America, Cabot is strengthening supply chain efficiency through its “make-in-region, sell-in-region" approach, while significantly reducing transportation-related emissions across its value chain – furthering its commitment to environmental sustainability.

“As a leader and innovator in our industry, we are continuously enhancing our technology and manufacturing footprint to enable our customers to meet their sustainability objectives – now and into the future,” said Aatif Misbah, vice president and general manager, Sustainable Solutions, Reinforcement Materials segment. “With the expansion of our manufacturing footprint for circular reinforcing carbons under the recovered category of our EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions technology platform, we are well-positioned to continue to deliver scalable solutions that help drive progress toward a more sustainable world. As we advance in our own sustainability journey, we will continue to refine our efforts to ensure our offerings support the dynamic priorities of the industry.”

As part of its commitment to advancing circularity and traceability, Cabot has also expanded the number of ISCC PLUS certified sites across its global network, strengthening its capacity to offer customers third-party certified sustainable solutions with reliable performance at industrial scale. Cabot currently has 12 certified sites supporting its reinforcing carbon portfolio across Europe, the Americas and Asia as well as two certified masterbatch and compounding sites in Europe.

ISCC is a globally applicable certification system designed to ensure compliance with ecological and social requirements, greenhouse gas emissions savings and traceability. Mass balance accounting is a chain of custody approach designed to trace the flow of materials through a complex value chain, including recycled feedstock at plants. Mass balance can be a key lever to accelerate the substitution of fossil raw materials and scale-up the use of recycled materials within existing infrastructures.

For more information about EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions technology platform and Cabot’s ISCC PLUS offerings, visit cabotcorp.com/evolve.

