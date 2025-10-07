T-knife Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data Highlighting the Transformative Potential of the MyT™ Platform to Discover and Develop Next-Generation TCR Therapies to Treat Solid Tumors at the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 2025 Annual Congress

-- Integrating a computational workflow that leverages multi-omics data with a proprietary, humanized in vivo screening platform, T-knife identified highly immunogenic solid-tumor antigens not previously recognized as functional

-- T-knife’s lead product, TK-6302, is a supercharged PRAME T cell receptor therapy that is advancing towards the clinic, with a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) planned to be filed in Q4 2025

SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-knife Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) to fight cancer, today announced a preclinical poster presentation titled “Discovery of novel solid-tumor targets combining a multi-omics based computational workflow and in vivo immunogenicity screening in T-knife's MyT™ platform” demonstrating the potential of the MyT platform as a powerful discovery engine to deliver high-affinity, best-in-class TCR-T’s to treat solid tumors at the ESGCT 2025 Annual Congress in FIBES, Sevilla, Spain.

“These preclinical data demonstrate the strength of our MyT platform as a powerful engine for discovering novel, highly immunogenic T-cell targets, with the potential to expand the reach of solid tumor immunotherapy,” stated Elisa Kieback, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of T-knife. “The MyT platform’s target identification approach integrates a comprehensive computational pipeline, immunogenicity validation, and a downstream epitope discovery workflow enabling it to unlock new opportunities in cell therapy that could meaningfully improve outcomes for patients.”

The poster outlined an advanced computational approach, powered by multi-omics data and benchmarks from well-known solid tumor targets, that identified promising new tumor-associated antigens. These targets were then tested using the MyT platform, which employs humanized models designed to closely mimic the diversity of the human immune system, and they were ranked by immunogenicity scores. Through this process, the team discovered three highly immunogenic epitopes from APOBEC3B and TPX2 not previously known to be functional. These findings suggest the potential to drive strong and lasting anti-tumor immune responses when applied in future immunotherapies.

A copy of the poster presentation can be found at: https://www.t-knife.com/technology/scientific-publications.

About T-knife Therapeutics

T-knife is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-Ts) to deliver broad, deep and durable responses to solid tumor cancer patients. The company’s unique approach leverages its proprietary platforms and synthetic biology capabilities to design the next-generation of supercharged TCR-Ts with best-in-class potential.

The company’s lead program, TK-6302, is a supercharged PRAME targeting TCR-T that includes novel enhancements to improve T cell fitness and persistence, to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor micro-environment, and to improve durability of response. The company plans to submit a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in the fall of 2025 and to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study of TK-6302 in 2026.

T-knife was founded by leading T cell and immunology experts utilizing technology developed at the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine together with Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, is led by an experienced management team, and is supported by a leading group of international investors, including Andera Partners, EQT Life Sciences, RA Capital Management and Versant Ventures. For additional information, please visit the company’s website at www.t-knife.com.