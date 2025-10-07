Bryah Reports High-Grade Antimony Assays from Globex’s Golden Pike Property

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Bryah Resources Ltd (BYH-ASX) who have optioned (see Globex press release dated May 22, 2025) the Golden Pike (formerly Devil’s Pike) gold/antimony property in New Brunswick from Globex, have reported assays of up to 57% Sb from large boulders located on the property at the Bond Road showing.

Previous work in the Bond Road area defined a 320 m long by 150 m wide antimony soil anomaly. Recent prospecting found two antimony bearing boulders which returned extremely high-grade assays of 27.6% Sb from sample BBD02506 and 54.0% Sb from sample BBD02507. The 27.6% Sb boulder also assayed 1.61 g/t Au.

Archive rock chip specimen from BBD02507 with a stibnite crystal approximately 4cm long (left)

And for archive rock chip specimen from BBD02506 with brecciation texture (right)

The Bond Road antimony occurrence is one of several identified at surface or by drill holes.

Bryah also prospected in the area of the Devil’s Pike Gold Deposit, henceforth called the Vail Road Gold Deposit, where five samples from two additional sub-parallel quartz veins located along a 60 m section of the Parallel Zone assayed up to 9.48 g/t Au. A previous NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate from 2011 was updated in a memorandum by Tudorel Ciuculescu, P.Geo and David Ross, P.Geo of RPA Inc. dated December 5, 2013, for Portage Minerals Inc. reported an Inferred Resource in the Main and Parallel Zones totalling 270,500 tonnes grading 9.39 g/t Au (cut) and 11.48 g/t Au (uncut). The memorandum regarding this resource calculation may be viewed on the Globex website.

Globex shareholders are invited to read the entire Bryah press release which provides detailed description of the results of the recent visit to the property including maps and photos.

The New Brunswick area of Globex’s antimony and antimony/gold occurrences is unique in Canada not only due to the occurrence of this rare element and the number of showings but also the high-grade assays recovered in sampling.





Historical Soil Sample Data with September 2025 Boulder Rock Chip Samples

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

