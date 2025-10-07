Urgently Partners with Sony Honda Mobility of America to Deliver Nationwide Roadside Assistance for AFEELA Drivers

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”), a U.S.- based leading provider of roadside and mobility assistance using AI technology and services, today announced a new partnership with Sony Honda Mobility of America (SHMA) to provide its AFEELA owners with reliable, nationwide coverage across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Beginning with the U.S. delivery of the AFEELA 1 in 2026, SHMA customers will have access to Urgently’s extensive network of mobility assistance service providers, ensuring peace of mind and safety to drivers needing end-to-end roadside support.

"Our partnership with Sony Honda Mobility and their AFEELA brand centers on delivering an exceptional customer assistance experience that matches their groundbreaking vehicle launch,” said Matt Booth, Chief Executive Officer, Urgently. "We anticipate AFEELA customers to be digitally sophisticated, expecting seamless, high-quality service when assistance is needed—which aligns perfectly with our technology-driven approach to roadside assistance.”

With this agreement, SHMA and Urgently are already preparing for service integration to align with the AFEELA 1 delivery, ensuring that roadside assistance will be ready from day one. By combining SHMA’s commitment to redefining mobility with Urgently’s best-in-class roadside support, AFEELA drivers will enjoy a seamless blend of innovation and reliability.

“Partnering with Urgently allows us to offer our customers unmatched confidence on the road. For SHMA, this partnership is also about ensuring a premium, connected experience for AFEELA drivers. Urgently’s nationwide network and digital-first platform enable us to continue to focus on delivering innovation while guaranteeing support for our customers anytime, anywhere,” said Shugo Yamaguchi, President and CEO, Sony Honda Mobility of America Inc.

About AFEELA

“AFEELA” represents the fusion of intelligence and emotion in motion. It’s mobility that senses you—and that you can feel. At its core, AFEELA brings to life a next-generation driving experience built on advanced sensing, interactive technology, and human-centered design. The AFEELA 1 will be the brand’s first production model, scheduled for deliveries in California in 2026.

About Sony Honda Mobility of America Inc.

Sony Honda Mobility of America Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Sony Honda Mobility Inc.—a 2022 joint venture between Sony Group Corporation and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Our mission is to redefine mobility as a living, connected experience by blending Sony’s innovation in entertainment and sensing with Honda’s world-class automotive engineering. Learn more about us at shm-afeela.com and follow us on Instagram, YouTube, X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Urgently

Urgently is focused on helping everyone move safely, without disruption, by safeguarding drivers, promptly assisting their journey, and employing technology to proactively avert possible issues. The company’s digitally native software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance solutions for leading brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgently fulfills the demand for connected roadside assistance services, enabling its partners to deliver exceptional user experiences that drive high customer satisfaction and loyalty, by delivering innovative, transparent and exceptional connected mobility assistance experiences on a global scale. For more information, visit www.geturgently.com .