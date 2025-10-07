From Disruption to Opportunity: CBIZ Releases New Guide to Help Employers Navigate and Thrive Amid Today’s Rapidly Evolving Business Environment

Cleveland, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBIZ, Inc., a leading national professional services advisor, today announced the release of From Disruption to Opportunity: An Employer’s Guide to Navigating Change, a free and comprehensive resource designed to help middle-market employers anticipate, adapt, and thrive amid today’s rapidly evolving business environment.

With economic volatility, demographic shifts, regulatory changes, and technological advancements converging to reshape the workplace, CBIZ created this guide to offer practical strategies and a useful framework for organizational resilience. The guide's centerpiece is the CBIZ Change Navigation Framework, which focuses on three core steps: Adapt, Align, and Advance. This framework gives employers a repeatable approach to managing disruption and building long-term competitive advantages.

“The pace of change organizations need to respond to is unmatched in recent history, requiring leaders to be skilled in change management strategies,” said Polly Thomas, Chief Operating Officer, CBIZ Benefits & Insurance Services. “Our new guide to navigating change helps employers protect their organizations, support their people, and position themselves to seize new opportunities. It’s about transforming ‘what if’ into ‘what’s next.’”

The guide explores tactics to adapt to:

Economic & Market Shifts : Practical steps to manage costs, safeguard assets, and invest wisely.

: Practical steps to manage costs, safeguard assets, and invest wisely. Workforce & Demographic Transitions : Strategies to attract, retain, and engage a multigenerational workforce.

: Strategies to attract, retain, and engage a multigenerational workforce. Regulatory & Compliance Changes : Insights to stay audit-ready and avoid costly penalties.

: Insights to stay audit-ready and avoid costly penalties. Evolving Employee Expectations : Approaches to compensation, benefits, and culture that drive engagement.

: Approaches to compensation, benefits, and culture that drive engagement. Emerging Risks & Technology: Tools for risk management, business continuity, and operational agility.

Unlike other resources that address these needs individually, CBIZ brings an integrated view — connecting workforce strategy, regulatory compliance, and operational risk. This holistic perspective is designed to optimize people, processes, and performance. With decades of experience advising employers across industries nationwide, CBIZ combines deep market knowledge, regulatory expertise, and practical solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs. This guide reflects insights gained from countless organizational transformations, offering employers actionable strategies grounded in real-world results.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading professional services advisor to middle market businesses and organizations nationwide. With unmatched industry knowledge and expertise in accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance, and technology, CBIZ delivers forward-thinking insights and actionable solutions to help clients anticipate what’s next and discover new ways to accelerate growth. CBIZ has more than 10,000 team members across more than 160 locations in 22 major markets coast to coast. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com

*CBIZ offers employee benefits consulting through CBIZ Benefits & Insurance Services, Inc., licensed in all 50 states.