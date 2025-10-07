Automox Proves Security Belongs in Every Product Tier with “Secure by Default, for All”

AUSTIN, TX, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin, Texas — October 7, 2025 — October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. As such, Automox, the leader in cloud-native IT operations and endpoint management, reinforces its commitment to reducing attack surfaces — an ongoing challenge most organizations face.

The initiative highlights Automox’s hardened platform architecture and leading vendor partnerships to ensure reduced risk of supply chain compromise while providing day-zero support for OS vulnerabilities. Forcing teams to choose between tight budgets and critical security features is just plain wrong. That’s why Automox includes multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), role-based access controls (RBAC), audit trails, and API access for all customers at no extra cost.

“Security by design shouldn’t be marketing fluff or a way to extract more revenue from customers,” says Jason Kikta, SVP Product and CISO of Automox. “It’s important to remember that your IT and security tools should reduce risk, not expand your attack surface. Automox proves this commitment through our platform architecture, vendor partnerships, and security-first approach that comes standard — not as an expensive add-on.”

Platform security differentiators include:

Hardened Architecture: Automox enforces secure practices in every step of product development, from code to deployment. This includes secure agent communication, least-privilege access, and cloud-native architecture with strong encryption built on AWS’s government-certified infrastructure.

Proactive Vendor Partnerships: As a Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP) partner and macOS day-zero support, Automox receives early CVE intelligence, enabling zero-day patching for OS-level vulnerabilities and keeping customers ahead of emerging threats.

Patch Safe: Third-party patches undergo rigorous scanning through 50+ industry-leading malware detection engines before distribution, ensuring supply chain integrity without compromising speed or coverage.

Proven Best-in-Class Platform Security: Automox maintains CSA Star, EU-US DPF, GDPR, PCI-DSS v4, SOC2+3, and TX-RAMP certifications, demonstrating adherence to established cloud security standards and best practices.

IT teams can learn more about Automox’s “Secure by Default, for All” approach and explore how to reduce both security risk and operational complexity at automox.com/platform/security.

About Automox

Automox is the autonomous endpoint management platform for small to medium enterprises. Policy-driven, human-controlled automation empowers IT and security professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. Automox's cloud-native, automation-first platform helps IT and security leaders reduce risk and improve efficiency by delivering 65% faster patching and 44% more efficient security teams with automated configuration management across Windows, macOS, and Linux devices and servers worldwide.

Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on Twitter/X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

