Intuitive Machines Receives CMMI Maturity Level 3 Rating for Software Development

HOUSTON, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR, “Intuitive Machines,” or the “Company”), a leading space technology and infrastructure services company, today announced it has been appraised at Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) Maturity Level 3 for software development. In addition to meeting the requirements for this maturity level, the rating demonstrates that Intuitive Machines meets NASA’s standards for Class A human spaceflight together with well-defined and consistently applied engineering processes. The appraisal was performed by K3 Solutions, LLC, a licensed CMMI Institute partner.





CMMI is an industry-recognized improvement framework that provides organizations with processes to help improve performance and effectiveness. A CMMI appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates that Intuitive Machines’ software development processes are well characterized and understood and are clearly described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. CMMI serves as a preferred benchmark for measuring and improving software engineering process maturity at NASA Centers to support NASA’s software engineering requirements.

“Receiving a CMMI Level 3 rating reflects our ongoing commitment to disciplined engineering practices and continuous improvement,” said Intuitive Machines Vice President of Engineering, James Blakeslee. “This distinction demonstrates a clear link between our internal software development process initiatives and our business objectives, including the delivery of dependable, high-performance solutions like lunar terrain vehicle services.”

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space technology, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully soft-landed the Company’s Nova-C class lunar lander on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. In 2025, Intuitive Machines returned to the lunar south pole with a second lander. The Company’s products and services are focused through three pillars of space commercialization: Delivery Services, Data Transmission Services, and Infrastructure as a Service. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.

About CMMI® Institute

CMMI® Institute is trusted by thousands of high-performing companies worldwide to deliver guidance to build and sustain processes that drive business value and innovation. CMMI (Capability Maturity Model Integration) is a globally recognized performance improvement framework that helps organizations elevate and benchmark their capabilities to deliver high-quality products and services. Backed by decades of proven results, CMMI empowers organizations across industries to achieve measurable outcomes in quality, productivity, and efficiency. Designed with an open architecture, CMMI adapts to emerging challenges and industry-specific needs—enabling the development of tailored extensions like the Medical Device Discovery Appraisal Program (MDDAP), which supports FDA’s Case for Quality initiative. To learn more about CMMI, visit cmmiinstitute.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

investors@intuitivemachines.com

For media inquiries:

press@intuitivemachines.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea785e64-59fb-4d8c-a3c4-14012043546f