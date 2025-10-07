Sterling Demonstrates TerraLam® Access Mats at Utility Expo

PHOENIX, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Site Access will display its TerraLam® Cross Laminated Timber access mats in a novel application – the base of a ~30,000 square foot tradeshow booth for Ring Power. Ring Power, one of the largest Caterpillar dealers in the Southeastern United States, will display tons of heavy industrial equipment on top of the mats as part of their booth.

Access mats are typically used to form staging areas, temporary roads and bridges required for the construction of electricity transmission other large-scale projects. They enable the transport of extremely heavy equipment across rough, environmentally sensitive or otherwise challenging terrain.

Sterling’s TerraLam® family of CLT mats are constructed from sustainably-sourced domestic wood and manufactured in Illinois and Texas. Precision-engineered TerraLam mats are comparable in strength to the strongest wood mats, but weigh less, covering more lineal footage or surface per truckload, saving customers up to 50 percent on freight costs, installation time and reduced CO 2 emissions. They can be converted into mulch at project’s end.

“Our access mats routinely enable the safe and efficient transport of the heaviest kinds of construction equipment and vehicles, but often times they are in rural, rugged or other out-of-the-way places,” said John Capodice, Executive Vice President at Sterling. “Working with Ring Power, we’re able to show attendees the quality and strength of our TerraLam in an easy and fun way.”

The foundation at the Ring Power booth (#E755) is comprised of 260 three-ply panels measuring 8’ x 14’ laid out neatly to form a square. Sterling partnered with Ring Power to visually demonstrate the ability of TerraLam mats to support tons of equipment, but also to educate attendees on the critical role that access mats play in enabling the timely start and completion of major projects.

But perhaps more important, onsite executives will be raising awareness of the coming supply chain crunch for transmission expansion projects across the country. While utilities only built or upgraded less than 1,500 miles of high voltage transmission lines in 2024, an average of nearly 5,000 new or upgraded miles need to be built each year for the next five years, according to data from Power Insights. This will stress every aspect of the construction supply chain, including site access mats and the labor to install them.

In addition, executives will be educating attendees on the cost, safety, performance and sustainability differences between TerraLam and an alternative known as a Bolted Timber Mat. Made from domestically-sourced Southern Pine, TerraLam is lighter, faster to install, longer lasting, easier to remove/dispose and more sustainable than Bolted Timber Mats.

About Sterling Solutions

Sterling is America’s leading manufacturer of high-quality, cost-effective Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) mats, panels and systems. Our line of TerraLam CLT products is sustainably-sourced and domestically-produced at our commercial-scale plants in Illinois and Texas.

Our Site Access unit provides full-service matting and bridging solutions to the utility, civil, and commercial construction industries, including Site Access Planning, Environmental Compliance and other consulting services. In some markets, we offer Right of Way Site Preparation and Restoration, Access Road & Pad Construction, Staging & Laydown Yards

Our Structural unit delivers cost-effective, pre-fabricated mass timber and hybrid structural systems complemented by exceptional technical expertise and project management for seamless delivery making mass timber accessible to the wider AEC industry.

For more than 75 years, Sterling has innovated and delivered sustainable solutions that meet customer needs, create jobs and economic opportunity across the supply chain, and reduce the risk & environmental impact of industrial, commercial and residential construction projects. More information is available at www.sterlingsolutions.com.

