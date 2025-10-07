Carputty Widens Access to Smarter Auto Financing with Launch of Flexloan™ through Westlake, Reaching More Borrowers and Expanding into California

ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carputty, the fintech company redefining vehicle financing, today announced the launch of Flexloan™, a new product that significantly expands the namesake’s addressable market. In partnership with Westlake Direct, a division of Westlake Financial, Carputty has introduced Flexloan—a product that brings Carputty’s transparent financing model to a full spectrum of creditworthy borrowers, extending access to those with below-prime credit while continuing to support the prime and super-prime market.

This new single-vehicle loan product is coupled with Carputty’s expansion into California, the nation’s largest auto market, further cementing its mission to modernize automotive finance for all, proven already by its innovative Flexline™ line of credit offering.

Expanded Access, Same Carputty Experience

Flexloan extends Carputty’s member-centric approach to a new segment of the market while retaining the core features that define its platform:

Flexloan is designed to serve creditworthy consumers who are considered to be below or near prime, increasing access to more borrowers. Flexible Amounts & Terms: $8,500–$42,000 single-vehicle loans with terms of 24-72 months for new or used purchases.

Flexloan members benefit from the Carputty system, which analyzes live data points to forecast a vehicle’s past, present, and future value—helping time the market and safeguard equity. Expanded Geographic Coverage: With the introduction of Flexloan, Carputty is also introducing its user-first model to California, providing drivers in the nation’s largest auto market with the benefits of its platform and offerings.

“Vehicle financing hasn’t kept pace with consumer expectations, leaving many people navigating high friction and confusing terms for what is often their second-largest investment,” said Patrick Bayliss, Co-Founder and CEO of Carputty. “By widening our credit window and expanding our geographic footprint simultaneously, we are meaningfully increasing access to a simpler, more intelligent financing experience. Flexloan allows us to serve a much larger audience that has been underserved by today's outdated lending models.”

This strategic expansion is enabled by Carputty’s modern AI-powered underwriting and API-first infrastructure, which allows for rapid deployment of new products and effortless integration with partners across the automotive and lending ecosystems.

“We’re proud to support Carputty’s efforts to bring smarter, tech-enabled lending options to a wider audience,” said Ralph Ontiveros, Vice President at Westlake Direct. “This aligns with our shared commitment to innovation and financial inclusivity. By accessing Westlake’s Full Spectrum program, Carputty’s Flexloan creates more opportunities for consumers to take control of their auto financing.”

A Platform Built for the Future

“We built Carputty from the ground up to fix what’s broken in auto financing,” Bayliss added. “By extending our platform through partners like Westlake Direct, we’re proving that a better way forward is not only possible—it’s scalable.”

Carputty’s technology, including V³ Valuation and tokenized member access, is available for licensing or white-label deployment to organizations seeking to modernize their automotive finance offerings.

About Carputty

Carputty is a software and data infrastructure platform modernizing the auto finance lifecycle for consumers and partners. Purpose-built to streamline the access and use of credit for consumers and small businesses, Carputty’s unified and modern fintech platform combines proprietary AI-underwriting, open-banking standards, and the company’s breakthrough V³ Valuation™ system, which provides insight into any vehicle’s real-time and projected future value. Through API-first infrastructure and credit automation, Carputty empowers individuals, small fleet operators, and embedded finance partners to unlock transparency, accelerate approvals, and treat vehicles like assets, all within a single, scalable system. Learn more at www.carputty.com .

