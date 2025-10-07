DP World Posorja Named Latin America and Caribbean Most Efficient Port by World Bank

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World’s deepwater terminal at Ecuador’s Port of Posorja has been ranked the most efficient port in Latin America and the Caribbean and 21st worldwide in the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) (2020 to 2024) .

The recognition marks a major leap forward for Ecuador’s flagship terminal. Previously, DP World Posorja placed third in the region and 37th globally. The latest CPPI, which for the first time measured performance across a five-year period (2020–2024), shows Posorja achieving the greatest improvement of any port worldwide – rising more than 120 positions since 2020.

Driving Innovation Through Efficiency

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, said: “Reaching the No. 1 spot in Latin America and 21st globally demonstrates that Ecuador now has a truly world-class port, on par with the most advanced terminals in the world. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our people, the strength of our public-private partnership model, and our sustained investments in technology and infrastructure.”

DP World Posorja deploys fully digitized planning systems and non-intrusive scanning technology that inspects 100% of export cargo. These systems, combined with advanced equipment and a highly trained workforce, have secured the largest share of the nation’s containerized trade for DP World in Ecuador.

A Model for Regional Trade Growth

Launched in 2019 as Ecuador’s first deepwater port, Posorja was built through a 50-year USD$500 million public-private partnership. The greenfield project included the construction of a modern and secure terminal, a 21-mile highway, and a deep and expeditious 21-nautical-mile maritime access channel capable of handling ultra-large container vessels. In 2024, the port welcomed APL Fullerton, the largest vessel to ever visit South America’s West Coast.

The port’s operations are complemented by a logistics and industrial park directly linked to the terminal. Together, they position Ecuador as a strategic gateway for global trade.

In recognition of its public-private partnership model, Posorja recently received the 2025 Port Industry Excellence Award from the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) and the Inter-American Committee on Ports.

Regional Impact and Future Outlook

The CPPI also highlighted DP World’s broader regional portfolio. In Peru, the Port of Callao ranked among the top three most efficient ports in Latin America and the Caribbean, while the Port of Paita ranked number 11 worldwide for efficiency gains since 2020, thus highlighting the significant growth of Terminales Portuarios Euroandinos (TPE), which successfully operates under the consortium integrated by DP World and YILPORT Holding Inc. These advancements underscore DP World’s role in strengthening supply chains, supporting agricultural exports, and driving long-term competitiveness across Latin America

Earlier this year, DP World began expanding Posorja’s berth to 700 meters, enabling two post-Panamax vessels to dock simultaneously. By 2026, Posorja’s expansion – including two additional quay cranes, three RTGs, and advanced yard equipment – will increase annual capacity to 1.4 million TEUs. With these enhancements, DP World is setting a new benchmark for port performance in Latin America while reinforcing Ecuador’s role in global trade.

