 The Apache Software Foundation Announces New Top-Level Projects

Wilmington, DE, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the global home of open source software the world relies on, today announced that Apache DevLake™ and Apache Grails® have become Top-Level Projects (TLPs).

Apache DevLake is an open source dev data platform that ingests, analyzes, and visualizes the fragmented data in DevOps tools. DevLake was launched in December 2021 to help software development teams organize, query, and make sense of data and to translate it into actionable insights.

Apache Grails is a powerful, Apache Groovy-based web application framework for the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), built on top of Spring Boot. Grails, first launched 20 years ago, experienced a strong revitalization during incubation—and even greater excitement is expected now that it’s an ASF Top-Level Project. Learn more: https://grails.apache.org/

“Becoming an ASF Top-Level Project signals the beginning of a new chapter for Apache Grails,” said James Fredley, Apache Grails PMC Chair. “With ASF’s support and a thriving contributor community, we look forward to broadening adoption and advancing the project’s capabilities.”

Open source projects need healthy communities to thrive. The ASF provides projects with services and mentorship for building resilient and durable communities throughout their lifecycle. The Apache Incubator provides services to incoming projects (called podlings) that want to enter the ASF and adopt The Apache Way.

