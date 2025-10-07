FoodTusker Redefines Food Storage with the World’s First Smart Container System, Launching Today on Kickstarter

Novato, CA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FoodTusker, the world’s first truly smart food container system, is launching today, October 7, 2025, on Kickstarter. It is designed to help households keep track of leftovers, providing a modern solution to one of the most persistent contributors to global food waste: forgotten food.

FoodTusker Smart Container System

The FoodTusker combines expert data with an intuitive tracking process, enabling users to log leftovers as they store them. The product automatically tracks expiration timelines and sends timely reminders before the food spoils, helping families reduce the amount of edible food that goes to waste each year.

Tacking a Global Food Waste Challenge

According to the United Nations Environment Programme’s 2024 Food Waste Index Report, households worldwide waste an estimated 1.05 billion metric tons of food annually, equal to approximately one billion meals thrown away each day. On average, this amounts to 79 kilograms of wasted food per household per year. The environmental impact is also substantial, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions while millions of people face food insecurity.

“Food waste is not just a household inconvenience, it’s a global crisis,” said Steven Hong, the Founder and CEO of FoodTusker. “Our mission is to give people an easy, reliable way to keep track of what they already have, so good food doesn’t end up in the trash. With FoodTusker, remembering your leftovers becomes as simple as glancing at a screen or receiving a phone notification.”

Features of the FoodTusker

The FoodTusker attaches to nearly any food container, including foil-wrapped items, plastic-wrapped food, or existing storage containers. Once applied, users can log the food through the companion mobile app or by taking a quick photo.

Key features include:

E-Ink Display: The tracker shows the food name, photo, and a clear expiration countdown on an easy-to-read screen.

Temperature Monitoring: Sensors track the storage environment, helping users understand whether food is being kept under safe conditions.

Recipe Finder: The app suggests recipes based on leftovers, helping households use food before it expires.

Household-Wide Notifications: Multiple users can stay updated on what leftovers are available, reducing miscommunication and forgotten items.

Analytics Dashboard: The app calculates how much food and money households save over time by preventing waste.

The FoodTusker app is available for both iOS and Android. Its database includes over 1.2 million food items: 10,000 non-branded food, nearly one million branded products, and more than 200,000 restaurant meals. Users can also add their own food with a photo and description if desired.

Research-Driven Design for Smarter Food Storage

FoodTusker is designed not only for convenience but also to change everyday habits around how households manage stored food. Instead of relying on memory or guesswork, the system creates a reliable record of when leftovers were prepared and how long they can be safely consumed. This also minimizes the uncertainty that leads to premature disposal or, conversely, eating food past its safe window.

“Reducing food waste starts at home,” added Hong. “The FoodTusker makes that process simple. By empowering families to take small steps in their kitchens, we can make a measurable impact on a much larger scale.”

The product’s expiration reminders are based on the US Department of Agriculture’s expert recommendations, supported by research from Cornell University. By grounding notifications in established food safety data, FoodTusker helps ensure households can make decisions regarding their food with confidence.

Moreover, the tracker is engineered for efficiency. Its e-ink display consumes power only when updating, while deep sleep mode allows the device to wake up periodically for temperature checks or motion detection. As a result, each unit can operate for more than two months on a single charge.

Kickstarter Campaign: Bringing FoodTusker to Households

The FoodTusker Kickstarter campaign represents the next step in bringing this innovation from prototype to everyday kitchens. Early supporters will have the opportunity to secure the FoodTusker system through exclusive early-bird packages offered in limited quantities.

Proceeds from the campaign will fund final manufacturing, app integration, and large-scale distribution, paving the way for FoodTusker to reach households worldwide. By backing the project, supporters are not only gaining early access to the device but also joining a broader movement to cut household food waste.

Every unit placed in a home has the potential to keep edible food out of landfills – reducing methane emissions while empowering families to make more sustainable choices in their daily lives.

The FoodTusker Kickstarter campaign is now live. To learn more and to become an early backer, please visit https://www.foodtusker.com.





