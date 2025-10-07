Innovation Powering the Intelligent Insurance Era Takes Center Stage at Applied Net 2025

Chicago, IL., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® and the Applied Client Network today kicked off its annual Applied Net® conference at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas. From October 6 to October 9, attendees will participate in 250+ education sessions, industry roundtables and networking opportunities, and get an insider’s look at new products and innovation across the growing Applied, EZLynx® and Ivans® portfolios.

“Applied Net brings the insurance community together like no other event, creating unmatched opportunities to connect, share ideas, and grow,” said Brian Langerman, chief executive officer, Applied Client Network. “We look forward to gathering in Las Vegas to explore the future of Applied, Applied Client Network, and the insurance industry as a whole.”

Applied Net 2025 promises inspiring keynote presentations, informative educational sessions, and exhibitors from across the insurance industry. Keynote speakers will explore trends and technology innovations that empower the insurance industry to make smarter decisions, driving growth and optimizing staff productivity.

Taylor Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Systems, will discuss strategic initiatives around AI and announce new Applied products that will fuel the Intelligent Insurance Era.

Martha Stewart, Entrepreneur, bestselling author and Emmy award-winning television show host, will share her incredible journey of building a media empire from the ground up.

Brian Langerman, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Client Network, will share his perspective and insights on how Applied Client Network is an essential resource for Applied users to make the most of their technology investment.

Anupam Gupta, Chief Product Officer of Applied Systems, will explore the AI-amplified Digital Roundtrip for the Next Generation of Insurance, bringing to life near-term Applied product focus areas across the Benefits, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines spaces and beyond.

Kara Harris-Crowell, Sr. Vice President of Sales Enablement and Solution Consulting of Applied Systems, will talk through Applied’s latest product innovations and how these solutions create greater connectivity and efficiency for Applied’s customers.

Trevor Bunker, Chief Customer Officer of Applied Systems, will explore Applied’s focus on digital adoption and the new opportunities and return for agencies adopting new Applied Epic® innovation.

“The insurance industry is entering a new intelligent era, where we are embedding artificial intelligence across the Digital Roundtrip of Insurance to radically reduce the time and cost incurred in the most critical insurance workflows,” said Taylor Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, Applied Systems. “At Applied Net 2025, we’re excited to showcase our latest innovations powering the insurance journey and bring the industry together to share ideas, unlock the full potential of technology, and help shape the future of innovation.”

