Filter Bag Market Size to Grow $3.63 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 5.2%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Filter Bag Market is projected to reach USD 3.63 billion by 2030 from an estimated USD 2.82 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The Filter Bag Market is constantly growing due to the increasing focus on industrial emission control, workplace safety, and environmental sustainability. Additionally, the rising expansion of various sectors, such as cement, power generation, mining, and chemicals, is expected to drive the market. This development is also encouraged by the growing enforcement of stringent air quality regulations, the push toward decarbonization goals, and the need for cost-effective and efficient filtration solutions. Advancements in filter media technologies, including nanofibers, PTFE membranes, and high-temperature fabrics, have become vital as industries face pressure to reduce particulate emissions, improve energy efficiency, and extend the lifecycle of filtration systems. The deployment of modern baghouse systems equipped with pulse jet cleaning, IoT-enabled monitoring, and predictive maintenance capabilities helps industries optimize operations, reduce downtime, and achieve compliance with emission standards at lower costs. In developed countries, modernizing industrial facilities and retrofitting traditional baghouse systems contribute to the adoption of advanced filter bags. In emerging markets, rapid industrialization, urban air pollution concerns, and government-sponsored environmental initiatives are catalyzing demand for high-performance filtration systems.

Browse 272 market data Tables and 69 Figures spread through 294 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Filter Bag Market by Filter Type (Pulse Jet, Reverse Air Bag, Shaker), Filtration Fabric (Polyester, Polypropylene, Fiberglass, Polyimide, Acrylic Fibers, Ceramic, Teflon, Aramid), Media, Filtration Type, and End-use Industry - Global Forecast to 2030"

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2021–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 2.82 billion

USD 2.82 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.63 billion

USD 3.63 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 5.2%

5.2% Segments covered: Filtration Type, Filter Type, Filtration Fabric, Media, and End-use Industry

Filtration Type, Filter Type, Filtration Fabric, Media, and End-use Industry Region Highlight: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139502740

Top Companies in Filter Bag Industry

Eaton (Ireland)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (US)

General Filtration (Canada)

Parker Hannifin Corp (US)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (US)

Thermax (India)

Lenntech B.V (Netherlands)

BWF Offermann, Waldenfels & Co. KG (Germany)

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US) among others…

Non-woven segment is expected to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Non-woven is likely to be the fastest-growing segment in the Filter Bag Market with a CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its superior dust-holding capacity, energy efficiency, and longer service life than woven media. Non-woven filter bags are widely adopted in cement, power generation, mining, and chemicals industries, where high-performance filtration is critical for regulatory compliance and operational reliability. Their ability to handle fine particulates, support high air-to-cloth ratios, and reduce pressure drop makes them the preferred choice for modern baghouse systems. Leading industrial users increasingly shift toward non-woven media integrated with nanofiber coatings, PTFE membranes, and advanced chemical-resistant fabrics, ensuring better emission control and reduced maintenance costs. Such intelligent upgrades improve workplace air quality and align with global sustainability and decarbonization frameworks. Moreover, non-woven filter bags benefit from rapid technological innovation and government-backed pollution control mandates, making them the cornerstone of next-generation filtration systems.

Polypropylene segment is expected to capture the second-largest market share in 2030

Polypropylene will be the second-largest market share in the Filter Bag Market in 2030 due to its good chemical resistance, affordability, and versatility in various industrial applications. Polypropylene filter bags are especially popular when it comes to working with corrosive gases, humid conditions, and moderate temperature work up to 90–100°C. They find extensive application in the food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and water & wastewater treatment industries, where acids and alkalis are crucial. They are lightweight and resistant to biological attack and organic solvents, making them reliable under harsh industrial environments. Moreover, polypropylene filter bags are being developed with surface treatments and multilayer designs to enhance the efficiency of capturing particulates and increase their life. They are even more crucial with the increasing water filtration needs and greener industries. With the ongoing growth of industries in Asia Pacific and Latin America, the polypropylene segment is likely to be a solid market driver, with a balance between performance and pricing. Moreover, innovation over melt-blown and nonwoven polypropylene technology improves product flexibility in finer dust capture. Increasing investments in sustainable filtration solutions that can be recycled are also benefiting the segment, as they are becoming more relevant in global markets and are influenced by sustainability.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139502740

Regional Analysis

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the Filter Bag Market in 2024, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and strict environmental regulations across major economies such as China, India, and Japan. With expanding sectors, including cement, power generation, mining, steel, and chemicals, the demand for high-performance filter bags in emission control is witnessing strong growth. China continues to dominate the regional market due to its large-scale cement and coal-fired power industries, coupled with national-level policies aimed at reducing particulate matter emissions. India is also emerging as a high-growth market supported by government-led clean air initiatives and investments in industrial expansion.