The Children’s Place Updates My Place Rewards Program

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model, announced upgrades to its My Place Rewards loyalty program, reimagined to reflect the evolving needs of families and set a new standard for customer loyalty in retail.

The enhanced program is designed to deliver personalized connections, rewards, and elevated member experiences that meet parents where they are: online, in-store and everywhere in-between. With its customer-first design, My Place Rewards reinforces The Children’s Place’s long-term strategy to deepen engagement and inspire loyalty in a competitive retail landscape.

Key program elements include:

Tiered Memberships: Three levels (Insider, Stylist and Icon) offer members more ways to earn, unlock, and level-up benefits.

Three levels (Insider, Stylist and Icon) offer members more ways to earn, unlock, and level-up benefits. Exciting Rewards: Points, bonuses, and exclusive incentives create a fun, rewarding experience with every purchase.

Members-Only Perks: From VIP events and early collection access to faster order processing, members enjoy unique tiered advantages.

Family-Centered Benefits: Parents can register up to four children (ages 0-16) for thoughtful perks like a special Birthday Discount (20% for all members, 25% for My Place Rewards Credit Card holders).

Parents can register up to four children (ages 0-16) for thoughtful perks like a special Birthday Discount (20% for all members, 25% for My Place Rewards Credit Card holders). Enhanced Convenience: Free gift-wrapping kit and the ability to redeem points at the customer’s discretion, making every shopping trip more seamless.



Smeeta Khetarpaul, SVP, Head of Marketing said, “At The Children’s Place, our customers are at the heart of every decision we make. The refreshed My Place Rewards program goes beyond points — it’s about creating meaningful, personalized experiences that grow with families. By blending personalization, exclusive perks, and thoughtful touches, we’re building deeper connections and reinforcing our role as a trusted partner in families’ everyday lives.”

These updates underscore The Children’s Place’s position as a customer-driven innovator, aligning its digital-first strategy with consumer expectations for convenience, customization, and community.

The updated My Place Rewards program is available now across www.childrensplace.com, www.gymboree.com, through The Children’s Place mobile app, and in stores nationwide. Families can join instantly and begin earning rewards, accessing tiered perks, and unlocking personalized offers.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty retailer in North America with an omni-channel portfolio of brands and an industry-leading digital-first model. Its global retail and wholesale network includes two digital storefronts, 494 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 12 countries through seven international franchise and wholesale partners. The Children’s Place designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells fashionable, high-quality, head-to-toe outfits predominantly at value prices, primarily under its proprietary brands: “The Children’s Place”, “Gymboree”, “Sugar & Jade”, and “PJ Place”. For more information, visit: www.childrensplace.com and www.gymboree.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company’s strategic initiatives and results of operations. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.

These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially.

Some of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Part 1, item1A. Risk Factors” section of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025.

Included among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially are the risk that the Company will be unable to achieve operating results at levels sufficient to fund and/or finance the Company’s current level of operations and repayment of indebtedness, the risk that changes in trade policy and tariff regimes, including newly imposed U.S. tariffs and any responsive non-U.S. tariffs, may impact our international manufacturing and operations or our customers’ discretionary spending habits, the risk that the Company will be unsuccessful in gauging fashion trends and changing consumer preferences, the risks resulting from the highly competitive nature of the Company’s business and its dependence on consumer spending patterns, which may be affected by changes in economic conditions (including inflation), the risk that changes in the Company’s plans and strategies with respect to pricing, capital allocation, capital structure, investor communications and/or operations may have a negative effect on the Company’s business, the risk that the Company’s strategic initiatives to increase sales and margin, improve operational efficiencies, enhance operating controls, decentralize operational authority and reshape the Company’s culture are delayed or do not result in anticipated improvements, the risk of delays, interruptions, disruptions and higher costs in the Company’s global supply chain, including resulting from disease outbreaks, foreign sources of supply in less developed countries, more politically unstable countries, or countries where vendors fail to comply with industry standards or ethical business practices, including the use of forced, indentured or child labor, the risk that the cost of raw materials or energy prices will increase beyond current expectations or that the Company is unable to offset cost increases through value engineering or price increases, various types of litigation, including class action litigation brought under securities, consumer protection, employment, and privacy and information security laws and regulations, risks related to the existence of a controlling shareholder, and the uncertainty of weather patterns, as well as other risks discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC from time to time.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

