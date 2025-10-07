ClassOne Technology Expands Solstice® Single-Wafer Portfolio with New 300mm Solstice Max Platform for Advanced Packaging Metallization

PHOENIX, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMICON WEST -- ClassOne Technology, a leading global provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing tools for microelectronics manufacturing, today announced the launch of Solstice® Max, its new, modular 300mm single-wafer platform. Building on the strengths of the proven Solstice S-Series, Solstice Max extends ClassOne’s single-wafer wet processing technology into a new era of scalability, performance, and flexibility for 200mm and 300mm substrates.

Purpose-built for a broad range of wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, Solstice Max delivers advanced electroplating and surface preparation performance with the ability to process both 200mm and 300mm wafers. Designed from the ground up to deliver low cost of ownership, Solstice Max offers unmatched price-to-performance, process flexibility, and modularity to grow with the user’s production needs. Moreover, the system, while highly sophisticated in functionality, is less complex to operate and service compared to competitive offerings, facilitating its integration into customers’ manufacturing lines.

Modular, Scalable Architecture

Solstice Max is precision-engineered to deliver exceptional on-wafer results and optimal practicality in a single platform. The system supports silicon, glass, thinned, and bonded wafers, with up to 16 process chambers for electrochemical deposition (ECD), solvent, and etch applications.

The platform’s modular design is field-extendible—customers can start with a four-chamber base and expand to as many as 16 chambers as production escalates. Despite its scalability, Solstice Max retains a cleanroom-friendly footprint and accommodates fabs with height restrictions.

“Solstice Max provides a turnkey solution for electroplating, wet processing, solvent strip, and wafer cleans, delivering superior performance and throughput without unnecessary complexity,” said ClassOne Technology CEO Byron Exarcos. “The result is industry-leading ROI and cost of ownership for key applications in advanced packaging, seed and barrier etch, solvent processing, back-end cleans, advanced gold plating, and emerging technologies.”

ClassOne has already received orders for Solstice Max from multiple top-tier customers. Delivery is slated to begin in early 2026.

To learn more about ClassOne, Solstice and the new Solstice Max platform, visit ClassOne Technology in booth 647 at SEMICON West, October 7-9, 2025, Phoenix Convention Center.

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology is a global provider of fully and semi-automated single-wafer electroplating and wet processing systems designed to support semiconductor and compound semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s Solstice® family of single-wafer tools—the flagship S-Series and Solstice Max—empower fabs with high throughput, superior wafer uniformity, and flexible configurations for a broad range of device types and process needs, at the industry’s best price-to-performance ratio. Solstice® Max is the only platform combining plating and wet processing in a single compact, extendible system capable of running both 200mm and 300mm substrates. Leveraging proven Solstice technology and world-class expertise, ClassOne offers fabs of all sizes a low-risk, high-value path to advanced manufacturing and the ability to expand with customer needs. For more information, visit classone.com. Stay in touch on LinkedIn and X .

